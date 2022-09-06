Stock & Land
More equitable compensation deal for electricity towers may be in the wind

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 6 2022 - 8:00pm
Victorian Farmers Federation Livestock Council vice-president Scott Young sees the on-off payment for electricity transmission lines as an anomaly. Picture by Andrew Miller.

The Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer has hinted there'll be an announcement on fairer compensation for electricity transmission infrastructure "in due course."

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

