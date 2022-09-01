Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan says normal fire season presents dangerous fire risk

By Erin Williams
September 1 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGER: A grassfire in a paddock near the Western Highway, between Burrumbeet and Beaufort, on February 4. Picture: Adam Trafford

Normal bushfire conditions are expected in western Victoria this spring, but residents are being warned grassfires could dominate the start of the bushfire season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.