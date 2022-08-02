Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Yarrawonga Poll Merinos take top two prices at Sheepvention's ram sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 3 2022 - 2:25am, first published August 2 2022 - 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LONG TIME BETWEEN SALES: Elders NSW stud stock and sheep specialist Scott Thrift representing the buyer Warralea, Gairdner, WA, and Yarrawonga principal Steve Phillips, Harden, NSW, with the top-priced ram Lot 72, M22341.

*67 of 80 Merino rams sold to $26,000, av $4436

*Total clearance of 5 Corriedale rams sold to $5500, av $3500

IT HAS been a long time between multi-vendor ram sales for Yarrawonga Poll Merino stud, Harden, NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.