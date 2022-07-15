Farmers convoyed through Ballarat on Friday to protest the proposed Western Renewables Link, formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.
It is the second major protest opposing the project after farmers rallied in Spring St in March.
The project plans to install high voltage lines through farmland between Sydenham and Bulgana, eventually bringing cheaper renewable energy options to Melbourne.
But several local groups of farmers who work in many sectors are advocating that the project place the lines underground to prevent fires and allow farmland to be more freely used.
Chair of the Moorabool and Central Highland Power Alliance Emma Muir said Ballarat and people who live in the surrounding areas need to be more across the project.
"It is a state election year and we want to put government and their candidates on notice that this project is not acceptable in its current form," Ms Muir said.
"The state government is saying to us to follow the process, but we don't think that is acceptable and we want politicians to know that we won't vote for them if they believe this project goes above ground."
Ms Muir said central western Victorian farmers want to sit down with election candidates and current politicians to have "serious conversations" about the impact that above-ground transmission lines could have on farmland.
"We want a better solution of doing this that won't highly impact farming communities," she said.
"We are pro-renewable, and we understand the need to get power to the cities, but there are better ways to do this without destroying livelihoods."
Chair of the Ballarat Potato Growers Association Chris Stephens said it was essential to take action in a regional community, as proposed overhead transmission lines could have devastating consequences for local potato farmers.
"This project could prevent us from continuing how we grow our potatoes, and horticulture at the moment is such a high-demand product due to the weather events up north," he said.
"Food doesn't come out of nowhere, and we need to preserve our growing regions and ensure there is enough food, so if this project goes ahead in its current form, it will be the nail in the coffin for the potato industry."
Mr Stephens said the construction of the Western Renewables Link could have flow-on effects for local businesses like Ballarat's McCains factory.
"There are 1200 jobs that revolve around this factory, and if local farmers stop producing potatoes for the factory due to the AusNet project, the factory will become unviable," he said.
"It's also not only going to affect the farmers or the local rural areas, but it will also impact everyone here, right from the business that make tyres for tractors, mechanics and many others tied to the local potato industry," he said.
He also said he was "very disappointed" that the local Federal MP for the Ballarat electorate Catherine King did not join the protest.
The farmers convoyed from Ballarat Airport into the town's Lydiard Street where Ms Muir and Mr Stephens spoke in front of hundreds of protestors, along with actor Stephen Curry, local councillors, Victorian Farmers Federation representatives and sitting Coalition MPs.
A spokesperson for AusNet said the company understood concerns the project could create for local communities and families and that they will continue to consult, listen and seek feedback.
"AusNet recognises the significance of these rallies and community-driven events, particularly for impacted landholders and community members," the spokesperson said.
"We have advised representatives of the rally that we would welcome the opportunity to discuss specific issues and concerns from the rally."
The spokesperson also said the project was critical infrastructure and that "the existing transmission network in western Victoria is at capacity."
The Western Renewables Link is currently going through an independent Environmental Effects Statement process, which the state government have consistently said needs to run its course before any final decision on construction is made.
