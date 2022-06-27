Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Sheep stud principals say they are excited for upcoming shows in Victoria

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
June 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRST TIMER: Ian Morris, Dalmally Stud, Yarrambat says he is looking forward to upcoming sheep shows this year to speak with other heritage breeders across Australia.

Sheep studs are looking forward to showing off their prized sheep breeds at shows this year, after two years of COVID lockdowns saw a lack of opportunities to attend competitions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.