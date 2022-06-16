What used to be a welcome sight for travelers on the Victorian-South Australia border is coming back to life.
About $250,000 has been paid for the former roadhouse at Pinnaroo, on its prime piece of Mallee Highway real estate.
Advertisement
The town has already welcomed the OTR/BP franchise "we never close" which moved to open a multi-million dollar roadhouse with local support in early 2019 further along this busy highway.
The old roadhouse has since fallen quiet after being a welcome sight for long-haul truckies and motorists for many years.
Pinnaroo (population about 750) is on the north side of the Mallee Highway, and on the railway line between Tailem Bend and Ouyen - about 30km from Murrayville on the Victorian side of the border.
Thousands of motorists and a great many B-doubles choose this route daily to travel between the two southern states.
The old roadhouse occupies 11,155 square metres with that critical 223 metre frontage to this main transport route between Adelaide and Sydney.
It has been sold with vacant possession giving immediate access although it comes with a restrictive covenant preventing any future use as a fuel and food stop.
"With commercial-ready land so sparse and unique, we see 16-28 Mallee Highway to be a prime opportunity for investors and locals wanting to capitalise on the commercial scene and significant exposure," agents from CBRE said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.