Rabobank survey shows Victorian farmer confidence remains high compared to other states

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
June 14 2022 - 8:05am
VICTORIA'S CONFIDENCE: Rabobank regional manager for southern Victoria, Deborah Maskell-Davies says there is a small jump in confidence in Victorian famers.

Victorian farmers are more optimistic than farmers in other states, the results of the recent quarter two Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey have shown.

