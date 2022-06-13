The Grassland Society of Southern Australia is returning to an in-person annual conference for the first time since 2019.
It is also coming back to Gippsland for the first time since 2008.
The three-day conference, between July 11-14, will be based at Lardner Park near Warragul, and will follow the theme Sowing the Seeds for Success.
The previous two annual conferences have been held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
GSSA board chair Meg Bell said the conference was a great opportunity for members to learn from each other and guest speakers.
"The online conferences have been great over the past two years but members are keen to return to actual events," Ms Bell said.
"The networking, the opportunity to ask questions of speakers in person and the ability to learn from other farmers and advisors can't be beaten."
Ms Bell said the theme Sowing the Seeds for Success reflected the importance of grasslands to farming operations.
About 250 people are expected to attend the conference.
The conference will include a bus tour to local farms and sessions on what soil carbon means for businesses, optimising pasture diversity and its benefits.
There will be concurrent sessions on protecting and prioritising pasture.
Registrations can be made with GSSA by phoning 1300 137 550, via email office@grasslands.org.au or by visiting grasslands.org.au.
