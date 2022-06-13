Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Grassland Society to meet face-to-face again in Gippsland in July

June 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN PERSON: Grassland Society of Southern Australia chair Meg Bell says members are keen to return to in-person events after two years of COVID disruptions.

The Grassland Society of Southern Australia is returning to an in-person annual conference for the first time since 2019.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.