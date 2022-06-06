A wintry offering at Barnawartha saw prices jump by $100 a head for young steers, as agents yarded 1800 head of cattle.
Nutrien Paull and Scollard stock agent Luke Deimel said there were some "very smart runs of calves.
"It was probably our best yarding, as far as runs of cattle go, in the last three to four months," Mr Deimel said.
"On the main weaner steer portion of our sale, it would be $100-150/head dearer than our previous store sale."
He said heifers were "firm" to $50/head dearer.
"A lot of those Angus steers that were fairly dear were between 270-370 kilograms," he said.
Rain, leading up the sale and on the actual day, coupled with the return of "noted" commission buyers helped push up the price, he said.
Mr Deimel said Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW and Andrew Lowe, Wagga, NSW had been operating on southern markets.
He said they were mainly buying for northern orders.
Teys Charlton was the most active on the heavy feedlot steers.
"The cattle are starting to get that "wintry' effect, getting woolly in the coat, but the quality was right," he said.
A Kelly, Wodonga sold 12 Charolais steers, 464 kilogram for $2640 or 568 cents a kilogram.
K, P and M and B McPherson, Bowmans Forest, sold 15 Alpine and Black Star-blood steers, 274kg, for $2000 or 729c/kg.
They also sold seven steers, 426kg, for $2420 or 548c/kg.
Willette Farms, Tocumwal, sold 25 Gilmandyke-blood Angus steers, 332kg, for $2320 or 698c/kg.
Fisher Ag, Little Hills, Browns Plains, sold 18 Jarobee-blood Angus steers, 337kg, for $2370 or 703c/kg.
They also sold 14 steers, 259kg, for $1910 or 737c/kg.
KR and P Bird Boorool Balldale NSW sold seven Table Top-blood steers, 330kg, for $2160 or 654c/kg.
G and J Chester. Federation Way. Corowa, NSW sold seven Angust steers, 296kg, for $2050 or 692c/kg.
Neringa Pastoral, Yabba,sold nine Scotts Angus-blood steers, 310kg, for $2090 or 674c/kg.
Weebo Park, Bungowannah, NSW sold 24 Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 258kg, for $1980 or 767c/kg.
RG and JM Smith, Deniliquin, NSW sold 11 Morganvale and Sundene-blood Poll Hereford steers, 305kg, for $1910 or 626c/kg.
Bobingah Farms, Kinross, Adelong, sold nine Angus steers, 334kg, for $2100 or 628c/kg.
They also sold 24 Nimmitable bred, Rennylea and Choice Angus-blood heifers, 401kg, for $2400 or 598c/kg.
KR Bird sold nine Table Top-blood Angus heifers, 346kg, for $2000 or 578c/kg.
G and J Chester sold 12 Angus heifers, 273kg, for $1640 or 600c/kg.
Neringa Pastoral sold 10 Angus heifers, 282kg, for $1740 or 617c/kg.
L and P Bauer sold seven Limousin heifers, 389kg, for $2,160 or 555c/kg.
Weebo Park, Bungowannah, NSW sold 23 Angus/Hereford-cross heifers, 245kg, for $1630 or 665c/kg.
Brewer Pastoral Co, Koetong, sold 11 Simmental/Angus-cross heifers, 315kg, for $1800 or 571c/kg.
WH & Estate KM Morris, Gooramadda sold 14 Angus pregnancy-tested in calf second and third calvers, running to a Fernhill bull, for $3210.
A second pen of 14 sold for $3,020.
KA and DL King, Holbrook NSW sold 19 Kennys Creek-blood Angus cows with 3-4 month old Bongongo-blood calves at foot, redepastured to Bongongo bulls, for $4100.
Ivonez Run, Whorouly East, sold six Charolais cows with CAF for $2870.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
