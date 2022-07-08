Third time's the charm.
That's the mantra organisers of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show have adopted as they prepare to welcome exhibitors and patrons back to the annual event.
After having to cancel the show due to COVID two years in a row - including being forced to shut the gates at the 11th hour for a snap statewide lockdown last year - they are determined the 2022 extravaganza will be well worth the wait.
"We are back in full swing and have exhibitors from every state attending," Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association chief executive Margot Falconer said of the largest event of its kind in the world, which will be held in Bendigo from July 15-17 and feature up to 3000 sheep.
"Pre-ticket sales are about 20 per cent up on the same time last year and sites are almost sold out.
"We're comfortable with the number of sheep entries so far, given it's our first show for three years."
Ms Falconer said there were no vaccination requirements, nor QR code check-ins, though patrons were recommended to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they felt unable to do so.
She said the support of the sheep and wool community, and associated businesses, had been crucial to keeping the ASWS afloat in the face of "drastic losses" from last year's sudden closure.
Some members gave cash donations, others bought life memberships, while contractors heavily discounted their fees and many sponsors and siteholders left their funds invested for this year.
"The state and federal governments have offered us some financial support, but our members and suppliers have been overwhelmingly generous in ensuring the future viability of the event," she said.
Now in its 145th year, the event is insured against another COVID closure, providing reassurance for participants, with approximately 10,000 visitors expected through the turnstiles each day.
A major highlight will be the appearance of two breeds in the show ring for the first time, with four classes of Ultrawhites and 11 classes of Charollais under the judges' scrutiny.
In another first, the Australian Meat Industry Council will stage the Central Victorian Regional Final of its annual Sausage King competition during the Festival of Lamb, which also includes cooking demonstrations and tastings.
The feature breed for 2022 remains the Border Leicester, which missed out on the limelight the past two years, and the charity partner to benefit from the Australian Fleece Competition is Lifeline.
More than $180,000 has been donated to various worthy causes since 2001, as woolgrowers donate fleeces to be auctioned for charity after judging.
Intense action is assured in the shearing shed, where the Northern Shears competition opens the sporting season and also serves as the only qualification event for the Victorian Shearing and Wool Handling Championships finals the following day.
And on the main arena, working dogs and their handlers will showcase their incredible bond and herding skills during the Central Victorian Yard Dog Championships.
Several networking opportunities are available throughout the ASWS, including the Stud Masters Muster on the Friday night and Sponsors and Breeders Cocktail Party on the Saturday evening, when the grand champion fleece award will be presented and one lucky breeder will win a Paton feeder.
Australian Wool Innovation wool ambassador Catriona Rowntree, emerging fashion designer Emily Riggs, Kristen Staveley from Achmea Farm Insurance and AFL legend Billy Brownless will entertain guests at the Women of Wool lunch.
And tomorrow's industry leaders can be inspired in the Careers and Technology Hub, which focuses on job opportunities and innovative practices and includes a keynote address by agriculture teacher and PhD candidate Scott Graham on how urban students hold the key to the sector's future.
Other highlights include live Merino and Dorper ram sales, twice-daily fashion parades in the Noble Pavilion (Friday, 11am and 3pm and Saturday/Sunday, 11am and 2pm), Australia's largest fibre market, and the creative genius of Woolcraft Competition entrants, with the theme The World Through Textiles.
About 450 sites will be scattered around the venue, including over 300 featuring food, fashion, gifts and homewares.
This is alongside 50-plus livestock displays and another 50 featuring agricultural trade products and services.
Ms Falconer thanked major partners ACM, AWI, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Achmea Farm Insurance and the Australian Wool Testing Authority, and gold sponsors Meat & Livestock Australia, Agriculture Victoria, Gallagher and the City of Greater Bendigo for their support.
She extended her gratitude to all other sponsors.
"Meat breeds are attracting record prices and the sheep industry as a whole is in a strong position," she said.
"This event is where people come to showcase and benchmark against the rest of Australia, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back."
The event will be held at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds in Bendigo.
Tickets are available at sheepshow.com, starting at $24 for adults, $17 for concessions and $65 for families, with discounts for three-day passes.
Children under 14 are free.
