Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Saxon Merinos thriving in central Victoria

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TASMANIA: Beverley Merinos stud principal John Barty, Redesdale, says the Saxon-bloodline sheep thrive in central Victoria and Tasmania. Photo by Rob Muirhead.

A central Victorian Merino stud is finding success across the Bass Strait, as Tasmanian woolgrowers find the rams' breeding mirrors the conditions they face.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.