Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Aurora Park stud at St Helens Plains has been working hard to produce quality breeds this year

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 10 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUTURE: Aurora Park stud principal Matthew Hill said things have been looking up for his stud in 2022. Photo by Rob Muirhead.

The last Australian Sheep & Wool Show was a surreal experience for Aurora Park Hampshire Down and Border Leicester stud principal Mathew Hill, St Helens Plains.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.