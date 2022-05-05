Many Victorian farmers are reporting promising results with new lambs and calves with just under a month until winter.
In central Victoria, Mia Mia contributor Geraldine Fasso captured a photo of one of her new lambs with farm dog, Arnie.
Advertisement
"Lambing has just started for us," she said.
"It's such a beautiful time of the year."
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, beef farmers Matt and Kelly Griffiths, Granite Ridge Pastoral, Staughton Vale, are half way through calving on their property north of Geelong.
"More and more little black dots are appearing every day," the Angus farmers said.
Another contributor, Joanne Moore, Weeran Angus, snapped a photo of some Kelpies on smoko at Weerangourt, Byaduk.
The dogs are owned by Leah Drendel and were taken at the property's sheep yards during scanning.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, send it via Facebook or email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Want daily highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Stock & Land newsletter below.
Ag journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. Covering all aspects of agriculture from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Ag journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. Covering all aspects of agriculture from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.