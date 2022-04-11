Top ewe sells for $8000 at Waratah White Suffolk dispersal sale

* Total clearance of 213 ewes sold to $8000, av $2186

A HEALTHY crowd attended the most recent Waratah White Suffolks mated ewe dispersal sale on Friday, which saw some astonishing results.



The sale's top ewe, Lot 49, HrF 419206, sold for $8000 to Lachy Day, Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA which is an Australian record for a White Suffolk ewe.



The sale was the cherry on top of a great day of sales for co-principal Debbie Milne, but also tinged with sadness as she and co-principal Steve Milne have decided to disperse the Waratah White Suffolk flock and concentrate on their Richmond Hill Agribusiness.



"It was an amazing day, and a vindication of our breeding program over the years, so we've mixed emotions that you have a dispersal sale but can't be helped but be pleased with the results," Ms Milne said



The sale averaged $2186, with a total clearance which Ms Milne was over the moon with.



"They came out pretty well and, when we joined them we had a good percentage to their AI which was around 80 per cent," she said.



Lot 49's dam was Lot 162, HrF 419317, also sold for $3000 to Days Whiteface.



Mr Day said that he was impressed by the top ewe's data before the sale and had been a staunch supporter of the Waratah White Suffolk stud in the past.



"I had three or four ewes already selected on the data before I got here and it's important that I look at those ewes before the sale, and Lot 49 just really stood out for me as special when I looked at it," Mr Day said.



"Oh, and 49 is my old footy number too, so it must be really great."



The ewe recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 0.23 for birth weight (BWT), 11.6 for weaning weight (WWT), 18.2 post-weaning weight (PWT), and 2.6 for eye muscle depth.



Mr Day said it will be great addition to his operation.



"This ewe will lamb down this year, and will be a good addition to our embryo transfer program next January," he said.



Another good sale was Lot 46, HRF 419397, sold for $6500 to Joel Donnan, Anden, Woomelang.



Mr Donnan said he was impressed by the ewe's stats of 0.33 BWT, 11.9 WWT, 18.2 PWT and 2.3 eye muscle depth.



"We have a good line of sheep where this ewe will blend in well and breed some good lamb," Mr Donnan said.



"We intended to look at the top end of the sale for our purchases which was the same with many others here today, so it was real competitive but congratulations to Debbie and Steve for a good result."



A number of volume buyers were competitive throughout the sale as well, with AnnaVilla Tipparra Springs, Weetulta, SA notably purchasing Lot 4, HraF 419258 for $5500, while Stormy Lodge, Wagga Wagga, NSW and Glenella, Guyra, NSW bought several lots.



A number of AuctionsPlus bidders based in Armidale and Albury in NSW and Esperance, WA also showed keen interest throughout the sale.



Elders stud stock manager for Victoria Riverina Ross Milne said the sale went above expectations with a wide range of buyers bidding.



"This was an outstanding sale and to average over $2000 for their ewes is very good with the buyer states represented across Australia," he said.



"I think you'll find both a lot of studs who were here knew that this is their last chance to acquire use out of a very good and solid White Suffolk program."



The Waratah White Suffolk stud will complete the final stage of their dispersal with the sale of their 2021 drop of rams and ewes on October 10.