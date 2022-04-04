Mixed cattle on offer at Colac

A varied quality of cattle was offered at Colac's store Cattle sale for April offering a mix of grown and weaner steers and heifers, along with crossbred steers plus cows and calves.

Agents yarded around 600 cattle for the sale.

Charles Stewart Dove livestock agent Shelby Howard said despite a mixed yarding, with a limited amount on offer, local buyers had been reasoned in their purchasing.

"What was there at the sale was okay, selling to good demand without exceeding silly results," Mr Howard said.

"We also saw a number of local people come to the sale and not a lot of outside competition, so a lot of stock has been retained locally and were bought back to put into feedlots and local clients around the southwest."

READ MORE:

Heavier top end steers fetched prices in the range of $2400 a head to a top of $2700 and regularly exceeding 500 c/kg.

Mr Howard also said other offerings outside the steers, including younger weaners around 10 to 12 months of age with limited loins also saw reasonable prices.

"Those younger weaner cattle were around $2100 to up towards $2500, while cows and calves sold earlier in the day to around $3500 too, so they had good value for money for reasonable lines," Mr Howard said.

"There was a mixed amount of bit and pieces there at Colac for everybody, really."