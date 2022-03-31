Fill your dams to secure winter water needs

Goulburn-Murray Water is encouraging gravity irrigation and domestic and stock customers to plan for their winter water needs before the end of the season.

The irrigation season ends on May 15 and during the three-month draw-down, GMW cannot guarantee customers will have access to water from the channel network for domestic, stock or irrigation purposes due to channel maintenance requirements.

"During the irrigation off-season, we lower and dewater channels to enable the crucial maintenance of our channel network, including channel remediation, removal of silt and weeds to improve water delivery during the irrigation season," GMW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said.

"This means that your channel could be drawn down at any point during the winter period, so customers will need to make alternative arrangements for water supply during the non-irrigation period, such as filling their tanks and dams before May 15 to secure their winter water."

For more information, phone the GMW Customer Experience Team on 1800 013 357 and they will connect you to your local Customer Service Management team.

You can also visit the website at www.g-mwater.com.au/customer-services/planned-maintenance-and-outages