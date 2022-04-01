Residents say action is crucial on power lines ahead of Victorian election

Three weeks on after farmers protested against the installation of AusNet's proposed Western Victorian Transmission Network Project on Victorian parliament steps, say opposition and independent politicians are starting to listen to their concerns.

But much more work needs to be done to convince state government MPs on how much the work will impact their lives

The project which will see 500-kilovolt high-voltage above-ground transmission lines which would transport renewable energy from Bulgana, north of Ararat, to Melbourne.

Stop AusNet's Towers chair Emma Muir said since the protests on the parliament steps there have been communication with many independent representatives.

"We had an amazing day in Melbourne, with some 25 tractors and 500 people," Ms Muir said.

"We had great support from the state government opposition and supported heavily by Victorian upper house representatives as well,

"We are now seeing a lot of independents as well listening to our cause."

Ms Muir said representatives from Stop AusNet's Towers have also spoken to Animal Party MP Andy Meddick and Reason Party MP Fiona Patton to air concerns.

She also continues to write letters to state politicians, and believes the months before the Victorian election will be crucial, as environment effect statement (EES) is expected to be released not too long before voters go to the polls.

"Our local members Michaela Settle and Steve McGhie have managed to secure 30 minutes in a Zoom meeting with the relevant minister, Lily D'Ambrosio with the promise to have a follow up meeting so we look forward to that," Ms Muir said.

Ms Muir also said the meeting came to "some agreement in that AusNet was doing a horrendous job" but Ms D'Ambrosio could not give a commitment to send the project back to the drawing board.

She also said a full public consultation over Western Victorian Transmission Network Project needs to happen with farmers never been considered as stakeholders through the process with minimal in-person assessments of affected land.

"Communities need to be involved from day one, not years down the track," she said.

"That means alignments must be walked, not done from an aerial map."

Ms Muir, who says a feasible underground option for power lines is available, believes overground lines will not suit the undulating landscape that the lines will be constructed on.

"You need to see what is on the ground and see what you are you disturbing, what impact it may have on livelihoods for those working in agriculture, the environment, and all that needs to be addressed before you go any further."

Premier Daniel Andrews has previously said it would not be appropriate to speak on the topic due to the ESS that is currently underway.

"I'll just say to those farmers who were protesting, and be 100 per cent crystal clear (that) this is not a Victorian government project," Mr Andrews said at a press conference earlier this month.

"This is a national energy regulator and therefore a national government project

"It is not a project of the Victorian government and there is no Victorian money in it."

He said the work on the EES is ongoing and he wouldn't prejudge the work by speaking to protestors

"People have a right to protest and but there is a formal legal process going on," he said.

"The outcome of it is not certain and this could very well not be approved... I'm not going to jeopardise that."

But Ms Muir said she doesn't have any faith in the process.

"(The ESS) is simply a tick-a-box exercise," she said.

More protest action from Stop AusNet's Towers is expected in upcoming weeks.