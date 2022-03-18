'String of strong sales' continues at Mortlake

+7















MORE GALLERIES

Another strong sale led largely by feedlotters and restrockers saw values across all types rise at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange at Mortlake on Thursday.

All regular feedlots, bar one, were active on suitable cattle in the yarding of 4800 head.

Mortlake Associated Agents president Matthew Sculley, HF Richardson, said the overall quality of the yarding was good with some of the heavy grown steers showing a lot of condition, which "is surprising at this time of year".

Mr Sculley said there was a bit of green feed around this season, aided by recent falls of rain, which meant the cattle presented quite well.

He said the whole sale was once again a pleasing result after a string of strong sales.

"The grown steers sold exceptionally well, with some heavy cattle 10-12 cents a kilogram dearer than the previous sale," he said.

"The dearer steers were mainly European Union-accredited."

Nutrien auctioneer Josh McDonald said the heifer job was very strong, with an added buyer to the usual pool looking for heifers.

"Grown cattle, especially anything of a joinable weight, were 50-60c/kg dearer, and maybe more," he said.

He said lines of good joinable heifers, 360-380kg, "made near on 600c/kg or better in places".

He said weaner heifers opened up really well, but probably faded a little bit on quality.

He said the better weaner heifers had made more than 700c/kg for the lighter cattle and mid 600c/kg for properly-bred heavier types.

He quoted weaner heifers 60-100c/kg dearer and grown heifers 50-80c/kg dearer, which he said was "unbelievable".

READ MORE:



Bruce Redpath, Elders Mortlake, said the weaner cattle sold very firm, although lacked some of the bloom or quality of the previous sale.

"The calves have been weaned and with a little change in the weather had an effect, but cents a kilogram they still made plenty with the right ones making 650-700c/kg," he said.

He said the grown heifer sale was at rates never seen before, with many making more than 600c/kg.

The grown heifer section was aided by a significant order from Gordon and grandson James Paterson, Hells Gate, Balranald, NSW.

The pair purchased around 300 head and paid an average of around 600c/kg for heifers purchased to be joined to Wagyu sires.

Kilkenny Pastoral sold 21 grown heifers, 439kg, for 618c/kg or $2714 a head.

Malanda forwarded heifers that included a pen of 35 at 425kg that made 654c/kg or $2799.

Of the weaner heifers the tops was a pen of 43 weighing 313kg, sold account Tinpot, Casterton, that made 750c/kg or $2343.

The same vendor had 42 at 356kg that made 700c/kg and 20 at 282kg for 718c/kg.

The steer portion of the Tinpot consignment topped at 734c/kg for 12 at 296kg or $2174.



Two other pens included a draft of 38 at 335kg that made 686c/kg and 49 at 381kg for 650c/kg.

Grown steers sold to a top of $3218, sold by Graham and Aileen Sheen, Koroit, with 26 at 602kg making 534c/kg or $3218, while a second pen of 21 at 570kg also made 534c/kg or $3043.

Two pens account Bernleigh sold to 624c/kg, with the top pen of 35 at 507kg making $3168, and 24 at 455kg for $2845.

Valeview sold a pen of 41 weighing 511kg that made 618c/kg or $3160.

Prestonholme had a pen of 32 at 537kg that made 588c/kg or $3150.

Springfield sold 17 steers, 527kg, for 592c/kg or $3120.

Dalvui sold 13 steers, 508kg, for 598c/kg or $3036.

BLKMGL sold 20 grown steers, 514kg, for 588c/kg or $3022.

Bellerson sold nine weaner steers, 255kg, for 782c/kg.



Rocklyn Park consigned weaner steers with the tops of 792c/kg paid for 31 weighing 234kg.



A second pen of 31 weighed 266kg and sold for 760c/kg.

Hepworth Investments had 26 at 265kg that made 758c/kg, while Ardoon sold 23 at 273kg for the same price.

DCF Marine sold a pen of 31 steers, 297kg, for 746c/kg.



Tim Rae sold nine Hereford steers, 245kg, for 748c/kg.

P & K Malseed sold 11 heifers, 235kg, for 754c/kg.

Bodey sold four heavy weaner steers, 442kg, for 616c/kg or $2725.

Vanbergen sold a pen of 17, 427kg, for $2735 or 643c/kg.



Wargoona offered weaner heifers including a pen of 21, 242kg, that made 734c/kg, and 12, 279kg, for 700c/kg.

Making a top of 712c/kg was a pen of eight account Kinley that weighed 295kg.