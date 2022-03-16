Scholarships for young Victorian farmers available

Young Victorian farmers will now be able to apply for the 2022 Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarships.



The program has awarded 89 scholarships since 2015, will offer up to $10,000 to upskill through training or education, to invest on-farm or for further professional development in a variety of sectors.

Applications for this year's round of scholarships are open to farmers aged 35 or under who have been working in farm businesses for at least three days a week for the past three months, with at least two years total experience on-farm.

Agriculture Victoria's acting executive director of agriculture policy Julie Simons encourages young farmers to apply for the scholarships, saying it will allow them to take the next steps in their agricultural careers.

"In an industry that is undergoing constant evolution, fostering our young talent and giving them tools to thrive and succeed is vital," Dr Simons said.

Applications for the scholarships close on Monday 18 April.