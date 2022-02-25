New courses and equipment for agriculture students in Colac

+2





Certificates in agriculture and horticulture will be offered for the first time at South West TAFE in Colac, after the state government announced a $1 million investment into new equipment at the campus.

Funding of $264,000 will see two quad bikes, a side-by-side utility vehicle, a new tractor and security system purchased, along with upgrades to horticulture workshops and polycarbonate greenhouse sheeting.

During a visit to the local Craiglands Holsteins farm, Colac, Training and Skills Minister Gayle Tierney announced the funding, along with new courses which will be established at South West TAFE Colac.

A Certificate II in Horticulture will be established for the first time at the campus as well as a fully-delivered Certificate III and IV in Agriculture, along with other agriculture-related short courses at the Colac campus.

"Our investment in South West TAFE will boost the number of opportunities for local students as well as provide them with the vital, world-class tools they need to be job ready," Ms Tierney said.

The state government said the new courses would meet the growing popularity in agriculture and horticulture courses in regional Victoria, citing an enrolment growth of 56 per cent from 2020 to 2021.

Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said there would be prospects for graduating students as there was demand for skilled workers in the local primary production industry, which was the third-largest sector in the Colac Otway Shire.

"We know how important the agriculture and horticulture sectors are to Victoria, which is why we're securing a local pipeline of skilled workers through our world-class TAFE and training system," Ms Thomas said.

The remaining $785,000 of funding will buy civil construction plant and machinery for students of the Certificate II and III Civil Construction courses and other programs at South West TAFE's Sherwood campus.

South West TAFE chief executive Mark Fidge said TAFE would continue to value training that was beneficial to local industries in Colac and the surrounding areas.

"Agriculture and horticulture courses are becoming increasingly popular - and we're excited to play such a significant role in fostering the next generation of workers to support the local industry and communities," Mr Fidge said.