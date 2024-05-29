Kyneton spring-drop weaners follow the trend, up to 400 cents a kilogram

The May store sale saw prices increase on the previous market, as a solid spread of buyers converged on the regular spring-drop weaner auction, says one leading local agent.
Agents yarded 1378 head of steers, heifers and cows and calves at the Kyneton saleyards.
Steers sold to $1810, while heifers made a top of $1530.
The top priced steers, between 280-330kg, made 400 cents a kilogram, while heifers fetched 348c/kg for females weighing up to 200kg.
Nutrien auctioneer Kieran McGrath, Kyneton, quoted the market higher than the last sale.
It comes as this week's Elders Yea spring-drop weaner sale has been swelled by cattle from as far away as King Island.
"On average, the job was definitely $100-120 dearer on all classes of steers, heifers would perhaps have been a little bit better than that, $120-130 dearer," Mr McGrath said.
"We had added competition from a south-east South Australian feedlot, which certainly kept the job pretty honest, plus you had three local meat processors."
Mr McGrath said producers were perhaps a "little tentative" about the weather, but it was raining in the west and would be in Victoria soon.
"The next month is going to be pretty interesting - we might see the job tighten up in supply and the good cattle firm up in price, as well," he said.
"I think we have had 10 frosts in Kyneton in the past few weeks and that certainly takes a bit of shine off your cattle, but the vendors have certainly done a great job."
Elders auctioneer Dean Coxon, Kyneton, said buyers needed 320-330c/kg to pick up the better end of the heifers, "which was good to see".
"I don't think we have seen Thomas Foods International (TFI) here for many, many years, so its great to see them from a feeder point of view," he said.
"We had a lot of Gippsland support, some western district support and locals - it was really pleasing."
Mr Coxon said agents had tried to focus on attracting spring-drop weaners to the May sale, and several clients had set drafts of cattle for the fixture.
"The black steers were making 365-400c/kg in spots, but there were a lot of cattle at 380c/kg," he said.
"The main strength for those cattle was Leongatha and Korumburra and a few local orders."
M Dobbie sold 14, 472kg, Angus steers, for 358c/kg or $1690 to Thomas Foods International (TFI).
P Carter sold 12, 405kg, Angus-steers for 370c/kg or $1500 to TFI.
P Pietch sold 15, 409kg, Angus steers, for 349c/kg or $1430.
AM McCartney sold 14, 358kg, High-Spa-blood, Angus steers for 335c/kg or $1200 to AJF.
WC Gray sold 10, 338kg, Ardrossan-blood, Angus steers, for 325c/kg or $1100.
Omnizar sold 15, 325kg, Adameluca, Langi Kal Kal and Barwidgee-blood, Angus steers, for 390c/kg or $1270 to SEJ Leongatha.
Treggarron sold 14, 487kg, Barwidgee-blood, Angus steers, for 344c/kg or $1680.
Marakis sold 12, 400kg, Banquet-blood, Angus steers for 370c/kg or $1480.
PC & MD Bruton sold 20, 354kg, Adameluca-blood, Angus steers for 384c/kg or $1360 to SEJ Leongatha.
Maylands sold 16, 319kg, Banquet-blood, Angus steers for 401c/kg or $1280 to SEJ.
Rush Brothers sold 22, 324kg, Adameluca-blood Angus seers for 385c/kg or $1250 to SEJ.
Cushions Corp sold 24, 281kg, Landfall-blood, Angus steers for 395c/kg or $1110.
They also sold 27, 269kg, steers for 349c/kg, or $940 to FP Nevins.
Acadia sold 12, 357kg, Ennerdale-blood, Poll Hereford heifers for 280c/kg or $1000.
Ravenswood Rural sold 11, 335kg, Kelly-blood, Angus heifers, for 331c/kg or $1110 to the Ballarat Meat Company.
Maryland's sold 18, 283, Banquet-blood, Angus heifers for 318c/kg or $900 to Nutrien Kyneton.
Cushions sold 26, 266kg, Landfall-blood, Angus heifers for 327c/kg or $870 to commission buyer Peter Touhey.
McCartney sold 16, 295kg, High Spa-blood, Angus heifers, for 322c/kg or $950 to Nutrien Kyneton.
KS McMaster sold 13, 283kg, Campaspe Rocks-blood, Angus heifers, for 318c/kg or $900.
Mingela Pastoral Co sold 10 by 10 cows with calves at foot for $1530 to Albury, NSW, commission buyers Duncan Brown.
