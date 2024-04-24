Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Goulburn Valley buyers compete for heavier cattle at Kyneton

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated April 24 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Philippe Perez

The trend of more competition for heavier cattle continued at Kyneton's April store sale on Wednesday, with local agents and buyers from the Goulburn Valley taking advantage of larger cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.