Goulburn Valley buyers compete for heavier cattle at Kyneton

The trend of more competition for heavier cattle continued at Kyneton's April store sale on Wednesday, with local agents and buyers from the Goulburn Valley taking advantage of larger cattle.
Processor competition, including Hardwick's and Ballarat Meat Company, and commission buyer Duncan Brown, Albury was also in attendance.
Agents yarded 1350 cattle, a marked increase from last month's sale.
The local drier conditions influenced the yarding number, but Nutrien Kyneton livestock agent Kieran McGrath said the recent rain this week is keeping confidence up.
"I thought the steer job was pretty solid on what's going on at the moment, and some of the heavier cattle sold to good competition," he said.
"Some of the lighter steers did lack competition, but well-bred cattle in that portion made their money and more."
Quality throughout the sale was variable, ranging from average to very good, with the majority of better quality cattle in the steer portion of the sale.
While cows and calves were lacking in numbers and quality, there was competition for what was available in that portion, while heifers were around 15-20 cents cheaper compared to Kyneton's last store sale.
"The heifer weaners job has come "back a bit with the fat market coming back in the last week, and a lot of people are looking for a bit of rain in places, " Mr McGrath said.
"The thing is if you can't feed them, it's no good buying them, but we were fortunate we sold everything here today."
Very recent rainfall up until Tuesday night brought some positive bidding in the local market compared to last month's sale, but Mr McGrath pointed out that some producers were still crying out for a bit more rain locally.
"Our season is looking good, but if we can get an inch of rain in the next couple of weeks, we'll be away," he said.
"People are just a little bit hesitant, and we were lucky to have four millimetres of rain overnight, that has put together a tiny bit of confidence in what we've had.
"We have only had one frost and if we can get some more mild weather I think we'll end up with a good season."
Vendor Simon Lowe, Greenhill, sold four, 537 kilograms, Barwidgee-blood Angus steers at the sale for 339 cents per kilogram or $1820 a head and another 10, 399kg, Barwidgee-blood Angus steers for 345c/kg.
He said his season had been better than expected this year.
"Things for us out at Greenhill have been going pretty well since early January, and the prices have been a good result for us," he said.
"Even recently, we have seen ourselves get a perfect autumn break, and at the same time, sunshine is still around, and that's gold for us to have that mix as farmers right now."
Plumpton Park Equine sold 11, 609kg, Barwidgee-blood Angus steers for 327c/kg or $1990.
Coliban Heights sold eight, 440kg, Adameluca-blood Angus/Hereford steers for 384c/kg or $1690 and 21, 397kg, Adameluca-blood steers for 259c/kg.
J & T Bolton sold 19, 393kg, Barwidgee-blood Angus steers for 368c/kg or $1450.
Lausanne sold 11, 397kg, Barwidgee-blood Angus steers for 352c/kg or $1400.
A good line of joined females and PTIC cattle also gave some good opportunities for buyers.
Merindoc Pastoral had a draft of 85 joined PTIC cows heifers on offer, with one pen of 17, Glendan Park and Reiland-blood, 19-20 months, Angus/Hereford PTIC cows sold for $1300.
The same vendor also sold 16, Reiland-blood, 19-20 months, Angus PTIC heifers for $1160.
J & R Hannigan sold 12 Angus cows and calves for $1310.
Mingella Pastoral, Drummond sold 11 cows and calves for $1350 and nine, 410kg, Adameluca-blood Angus steers for 329c/kg or $1350.
MJM Farms sold two cows and calves for $1760.
