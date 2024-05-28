Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

King Island steers head to Yea as Pakenham vendors weigh up sale options

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 29 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW graziers Jim and Lynda MacCallum, Walcha, NSW, will sell their first pens of cattle at a Victorian store sale on Friday when 105 Angus steers from King Island go under the hammer at Yea. Picture supplied
NSW graziers Jim and Lynda MacCallum, Walcha, NSW, will sell their first pens of cattle at a Victorian store sale on Friday when 105 Angus steers from King Island go under the hammer at Yea. Picture supplied

NSW-based livestock agent turned grazier Jim MacCallum will sell his first pens of Angus steers at Yea's store sale this Friday from his beef-fattening property on King Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.