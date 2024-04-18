Farmers unite against open-cut mine in a battle for the land

Upset Cannie Ridge farmers have finally had the chance to have their say after 16 days of hearings into a planned mine in some of the southern Mallee's premier cropping country.
About 20 farmers who neighbour the proposed mineral sands and rare earths mine south of Swan Hill will tell the next three days of public hearings they believe their rights have been ignored.
The Pola family spoke passionately today about their multi-generational property which neighbours VHM Ltd's proposed mine.
A public hearings began on March 25 in Melbourne to consider VHM Ltd's proposed open-cut mine which aims to extract the key "big four" rare earths needed for renewable energy technology like wind turbines and electric vehicles.
The Mallee mine hearings began on March 15 and are running for 21 days across six weeks and the first 15 days were largely taken up by VHM's expert evidence on its 4000-page Environmental Effects Statement which forms the basis of these planning panel hearings.
Hearings began in Melbourne on March 15 and are now being held in Swan Hill.
Local farmers who oppose the mine have formed the Mine Free Mallee Farms group which has secured legal counsel and called some experts to question the EES.
VHM says it is gearing up to begin construction of the mine later this year once it has the necessary approvals.
The freehold land has already been bought from willing sellers for its initial mine which covers about 1534 hectares (3791 acres).
VHM's flagship Goschen project will mean 20-25 years of round-the-clock mining to open cut five million tonnes of mineral sands every year.
After that a positive ministerial assessment for Goschen would allow VHM to apply for its relevant permits and mining licence (already under way), so the company can make its final investment decision.
Local farmers say the Cannie Ridge is some of the most fertile cropping country in the southern Mallee.
The three-member Inquiry and Advisory Committee visited the Pola farm during on-site visits on April 2 before the Swan Hill hearings began.
Peter Pola (senior) today (Thursday) said he believed his family would stop farming the Lalbert district property established by his grandfather if the mine went ahead.
"Our family farming business here at Lalbert will soon be over if the proposed mine were to proceed," he told the hearing.
"The farms around us are very similar," Mr Pola said.
"We are vibrant, progressive, productive, profitable and all have young people as a part of succession.
"Our farms have roots going back to the pioneers. Our farms have proven to be sustainable and will continue to be sustainable unless we are forced out and stopped by a dirty finite mine.
"This entire area is a vital food bowl of Victoria. This is no place for a dirty, toxic mine as is being proposed."
His son Peter (junior) said he was speaking for the next generation of farmers near the proposed mine and said the family farm had already been impacted by VHM's plans.
"We have had reservations about expanding by means of purchasing land for the fear that it may be expropriated for strip mining," he said.
"We have also had major reservations about upgrading infrastructure and plant.
"We, like a majority of primary producers who farm in close proximity to the proposed strip mine just want to be able to go back to running our businesses and not be stuck in financial limbo due to not knowing what lies ahead.
"The feeling of belonging to this land is very strong. Our great grandfather came here with nothing but his youth and dream.
"A country that encourages mining onto prime grain growing land tells me they are bankrupt of critical thinking, and the way farm families are being treated here is truly disgraceful."
Leanne Pola told the hearing through videos and submissions of local observations of flooding and dust which did not match the views of VHM's experts.
"We don't believe we can continue to live safely and farm in the longer-term should this mine be approved," she said.
"I don't know what lies ahead for my family," she said.
"It seems food security in Australia is not valued at this time."
The Federal government is backing the aims of VHM and other rare earths miners to provide the nation the key "big four" rare earths needed for renewable energy technology like wind turbines and electric vehicles.
These hard to find minerals - neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium - are necessary to create the permanent magnets critical for the renewable industry.
Farmers will continue giving evidence to the public hearing at Swan Hill next week.
