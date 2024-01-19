Stock & Land
Home/News

Miner navigates hurdles as Mallee mineral sands mine advances to next phase

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
How the Mallee mine will look. Graphic from VHM Ltd.
How the Mallee mine will look. Graphic from VHM Ltd.

A miner wants to get cracking on their mineral sands mine near Lalbert in the southern Mallee now the public has had a chance to comment on its plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.