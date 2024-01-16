Govt defends schedule for hasty Mallee mineral sands mine responses

Victoria's farming lobby has weighed late into the debate over a mineral sands mine proposed for the fertile Cannie Ridge cropping area south of Swan Hill.
VFF president Emma Germano has now joined others like federal Mallee MP Anne Webster asking for tomorrow's (Wednesday) closing date for public submissions on the plan to be extended.
Local farmers who oppose the plans have been fighting for more time to comment on the Goschen project's 4000-page Environment Effects Statement claiming they have been rushed because of the delayed harvest period.
The Victorian Government has already rejected those calls.
A spokesman for Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny said: "Public exhibition of the EES is a formal opportunity for the community to provide feedback about the Goschen Mineral Sands Project and its potential effects.
"Exhibition is occurring for 40 business days, longer than the typical 30 business day timeframe to account for the Christmas-New Year period."
VHM Ltd wants to start their mining operation from next year to collect mineral sands from about 20-30 metres below the Cannie Ridge to supply overseas processors with the "big four" rare earths needed for renewable energy technology like wind turbines and electric vehicles.
VHM has already bought up the farm land it needs for this first "Goschen" mine, leaving its neighbours and those in the path of the possible next mine worried about their future.
After the public exhibition period closes this week, a public hearing on the EES will be held in coming months to advise Planning Minister Ms Kilkenny on the approval process.
The VFF said refusal to extend the time to comment could lead to bad outcomes for food production.
"Ultimately, not allowing the community to fully participate in the scrutiny of projects leads to unforeseen and poorer outcomes," Ms Germano said.
"Farmers feel they are being steamrolled in this process.
"Running public consultation in a farming district over the harvest season is tone-deaf and arrogant," she said.
"The standard 30-day consultation periods that government use is a joke and the additional 10 days that was given in this instance is not meaningful in any way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.