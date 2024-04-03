Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Euroa's smaller yarding results in cattle going locally and the Goulburn Valley

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 3 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A smaller yarding at Euroa on Wednesday attracted spirited bidding, with a significant portion of the cattle offered going to the Goulburn Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.