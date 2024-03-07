Euroa's 'softer' sale comes on the back of a mixed quality yarding

Euroa's March store market saw a "softer" sale of a mixed quality yarding, agents said.
The three agents operating at Euroa yarded 1134 head of steers, heifers and cows and calves.
Among the prominent buyers were Conroy Brothers feedlot, Bobinawarrah, who picked up cattle throughout the sale.
One agent said Conroys "had a very big day," while buyers for J and F's Yambinya, Deniliquin, NSW, feedlot also picked up cattle.
Agents from Albury, New South Wales, Wodonga, Wangaratta, the Goulburn Valley, and buyers from Rodwells and Nutrien Euroa rounded out the gallery.
Nutrien Harcourts livestock agent Brad Gleeson, Euroa, said Albury commission buyer Duncan Brown bought "for the usual orders".
"I would quote the market cheaper in places and firm on the better bred, and lines, of cattle," Mr Gleeson said.
"It was a real summer yarding, it was a clean-up yarding.
"There were three or four volume vendors who had 60-70 cattle and they sold quite well, particularly the steers.
"The heifer job was sticky enough, if the stock didn't have a lot of weight."
Compared to recent yardings, quality was back, with a lot pens of secondary breeding offered, he said.
"We had three or four pens of spring-drop weaners, which made a tick over 400 cents a kilogram, heavier steers were making from 320-350c/kg and the heifer job was anywhere from 240-280c/kg."
Rodwells Euroa auctioneer Ryan Carpenter said the sale was "a little bit softer" than last month.
"There were only 1200 head there, the dearest part of the day - the bit that held up - was the mid-300kg steers," he said.
Grown steers sold from between 300-320c/kg, while grown heifers fetched 280c/kg.
"Those mid-range heifers, around 300kg, sold for about 300c/kg and your under 300kg sold for 250-280c/kg."
Putting a line of cattle together would have been hard, he said.
"There was a wedge of those feeder cattle went up to Coonamble, NSW, but the majority of the cattle went local," Mr Carpenter said.
"With no rain on the forecast, people were not bidding with confidence."
Bellanboe Pty Ltd sold two Angus steers, 682kg, for $1620 or 237c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 17, 494kg, for $1500 or 303c/kg.
GN Gardiner sold 13 steers, 455kg, for $1430 or 314c/kg.
AG and PF Coyle sold 11 steers, 372kg, for $12380 or 344c/kg.
Minto Pastoral sold 13 steers, 362kg, for $1180 or 326c/kg and 13, 362kg, for $1180 or 326c/kg.
L Waters sold 17 steers, 428kg, for $1380 or 322c/kg.
Scanlon Angus sold nine steers, 366kg, for $1120 or 311c/kg.
J and H Perry, Nagambie, sold 20 Connamara and Merridale-blood steers, 314kg, for $1230 or 391c/k and 16, 246kg, for $1030 or 418c/kg.
Dorothy Pyke sold nine steers, 420kg, for $1330 or 316c/kg and 15 steers, 285kg, for $980 or 343c/kg.
Finley Park, Gooram, sold 18 Rennylea-blood steers, six-seven months, 2344kg, for $1020 or 418c/kg.
Doug Stray, Upson Downs, sold 10 Black Baldy Newnham-blood steers, 271kg, for $970 or 357c/kg and 16, 204kg, for $770 or 377c/kg.
Les Myors Livestock sold 14 steers, 198kg, for $750 or 378c/kg.
M Leigh, Ruffy, sold 10 Dajory-blood Murray Grey steers, 329kg, for $1010 or 306c/kg.
Wildie Hill sold 13 Angus-cross steers, 379kg, for $1040 or 274c/kg.
Sleigh Pastoral, Ruffy, sold nine Allendale, Wirrunna and Mawarra-blood Hereford steers, 351kg, for $1010 or 287c/kg.
Bindarra Meadows sold 12 Angus steers, 345kg, for $1200 or 347c/kg.
B and C Montelone sold 27 Angus steers, 372kg, for $1200 or 322c/kg.
M Stewart sold 12 Hereford steers, 278kg, for $975 or 350c/kg
DW Howie and Sons sold 20 Angus heifers, 450kg, for $1320 or 293c/kg.
Wappan sold nine Angus heifers, 467kg, for $1310 or 280c/kg.
Fox Pastoral sold 19 Angus heifers, 388kg, for $1050 or 270c/kg.
Minto sold 34 heifers, 345kg, for $1000 or 289c/kg.
Gibson Park, Sheans Creek, sold 14 Rangan Park-blood heifers, 399kg, for $1120 or 280c/kg.
L Mackrell sold 21 Angus heifers, 319kg, for $905 or 283c/kg.
Bindarra Meadows sold eight heifers, 327kg, for $750 or 229c/kg.
L & T Doidge, Violet Town, sold 15 Margni Park-blood heifers, 367kg, for $1040 or 283c/kg.
