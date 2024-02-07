Euroa's lighter steer prices continue to climb, on seasonal conditions

Lighter steers climbed towards 500 cents a kilogram at Euroa, in another sign the market continues to gain in confidence.
Agents yarded 2039 head of steers, heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf females and cows and calves, more than 500 head than originally expected.
Conroy Brothers was the main feedlot bidding at Euroa, but commission buyers Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW and Andrew Lowe, NSW, picked up a sizeable number of the yarding.
Corcoran Parker, Wodonga, was bidding alongside locals and agents from Shepparton, Benalla, Yea and even Colac.
Elders Euroa auctioneer Joe Allen said the prices might have drawn a few more cattle to the sale.
"We did have some cattle carry over from January - there were was probably a bit more quality, and better lines, than we traditionally see in February," Mr Allen said.
"We had a good run of 350-450 kilogram Angus and Angus-cross feeder weight steers and they sold in the mid 300 to high 300 cents a kilogram, so that was very satisfactory.
"In a buoyant market, once we got down to a 300kg steer it's very much a price point where people are just bidding to $1200 a head."
Nutrien Euroa livestock agent Russell Mawson said all the cattle were showing seasonal bloom.
"We are almost running a spring campaign in the middle of summer, it is green, everywhere you drive around there is actual feed in the paddock," Mr Mawson said.
"The better bred cattle were similar to those at Wangaratta, they made the money, no problems at all, reaching more than 400c/kg for the steers.
"When you got down to the light steers, they were a lot stronger again."
He estimated the market could be $400 a head dearer, than late last year.
Rodwells Euroa auctioneer Ryan Carpenter said while the yard did not have "the big quality runs of cattle" offered at Wangaratta or Wodonga, prices were still "effective.
"The further you head north, the better it looks - we are drier than what they are there, but it still looks good here," he said.
"Grown cattle, 400-500kg, sold from 350-380c/kg and the top end of the weaner calves sold from 370-400c/kg - but there were plenty of sales of the lighter weaners making 420-440c/kg..
"Four dollars is the new number."
Younger heifers sold from 320-350c/kg, with grown heifers in the high 200c/kg.
L Apted and Sons, Arthurs Creek, sold 50 Newnham-blood steers, 241kg, for $1100 or 456c/kg and a second draft of 50, 207kg, for $980 or 473c/kg.
Gooram Springs, Gooram, sold 19 Prime and Millah Murrah-blood steers, 273kg, for $1220, or 446c/kg.
R and K Barnes, Euroa, sold 29 Newnham-blood steers, 348kg, for $1390 or 399c/kg.
The Martins, Terip, sold 11 steers, 369kg, for $1220, or 330c/kg.
Merton Pastoral sold 14 Hereford/Simmental-cross steers, six-eight months, 247kg, for $920 or 372c/kg.
Elderslie Park sold 18 Kelly-blood steers, 331kg, for $1270 or 383c/kg.
J D Brian sold 21 Angus/South Devon-cross steers, 380kg, for $1440 or 378c/kg.
G and L Johnston, Spring Fields, Ruffy, sold 16 Connamara-blood steers, 362kg, for $1470 or 406c/kg.
Glendower, Sheans Creek, sold 11 Connamara-blood steers, 9-11 months, 369kg, for $1420 or 384c/kg.
Riverlook sold 21 steers, 360kg, for $1480 or 411c/kg.
RA and JA Duff sold 18 Bellaspur-blood steers, 379kg, for $1420 or 374c/kg.
GK Elliott sold 18 steers, 387kg, for $1480 or 382c/kg.
A and P Beard sold 16 Tabletop-blood steers, 434kg, for $1600 or 368c/kg.
Clifton Park sold its first pen of 16 steers, 416kg, for $1590 or 382c/kg; 20, 349kg, for $1420 or 406c/kg and 16, 342kg, for $1390 or 406c/kg.
Burnview Angus, Moglonemby, sold 18 Merridale-blood steers, 402kg, for $1550 or 385c/kg.
Faraday Valley sold 24 steers, 345kg, for $1410 or 408c/kg.
Korlmi, Arcadia, sold 20 Angus steers, 321kg, for $1380 or 429c/kg.
Abadean, Echuca, sold eight pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers for $1600 and nine for $2025.
Abadean also sold eight by eight cow and calf units for $1875.
Yulong sold 12 cow and calf units for $1925.
Gooram Springs sold 10 cows, depastured to Red Hill bulls, for $1760 and another 10 for $1680.
Kendrick sold 19 Riddelvue-blood heifers, depastured to a Merridale bull, 442kg, for $1275 or 288c/kg.
Glenfern sold 27 Connamara-blood heifers, 404kg, for $1360 or 336c/kg.
Yulong sold 11 heifers, 442kg, for $1380 or 312c/kg.
R and J Kubeil sold six heifers, 371kg, for $1140 or 307c/kg.
S Brownless, Tarcombe, sold 20 heifers, 311kg, for $930 or 299c/kg.
