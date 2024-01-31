Southern buyers have returned to Wangaratta's Blue Ribbon steer sale

A combination of southern and northern buyers at the Wangaratta Blue Ribbon sale have helped boost prices across the run of weaner steers.
Elders Wangaratta auctioneer Oliver Mason said the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange yarded 4800-head of cattle, including some grown cattle, in today's weaner sale.
He said they expected about 3500-head on Friday for its run of weaner heifers.
"They filled us to the brim," he said.
"We haven't had any southern competition at this sale up until recent times.
"The north is always strong for us here, so to get the combination of the two was a great result."
He said the weaner sale had exceeded his expectations, with pens selling "better than anticipated".
"We know the cattle market has found its feet again and we're enjoying optimism in the industry locally," he said.
Mr Mason said they were fortunate to have a lot of vendors target the Wangaratta sale specifically.
"They're spending a lot of money on genetics and pastures to provide the next user down the line as good a quality article as possible," he said.
"The key thing is we've started to see the cattle job across the board lift, bullock prices and cattle prices, our prime sale and feeder sale prices are going up."
Mr Mason said agents had seen about a $200 jump in prices, on either side, since early January.
He said it had put confidence in the job, and buyers were stepping in at a higher rate for their restocking cattle.
Corcoran Parker Wangaratta director Justin Keane said as the lanes continued throughout the sale, prices had improved.
"The writing has been on the board that we'd see improvement but it's good to realise it," he said.
"This sale has always been well-supported by local bullock fatteners.
"They were able to weigh their cattle and get them fat and sold, so they're able to come here and replace them.
"It's a pretty secure seasonal area, we don't tend to get periods of dry so they've had the confidence to go and buy another pen of cattle."
He said several cattle were being loaded on trucks for commission buyers launching cattle into northern New South Wales.
"Particularly one commission buyer [Andrew Lowe] would have bought half the yard here and they'd all be going to New South Wales and southern Queensland," he said.
One of the southern buyers included Elders Delaney Livestock & Property, purchasing more than 400-head of cattle.
The sale started with a run of grown cattle, including RE & CL Foster, Everton, who sold 21 steers, 554 kilograms, for $1805 or 326 cents a kilogram, and 23 steers, 509kg, for $1720 or 329c/kg.
Dalander sold 19 Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 20-21 months, 523kg, for $1720 or 329c/kg.
Milby Park, Tallarook, sold 41 steers, 15-16 months, 487kg, for $1790 or 368c/kg.
TW & J Jones, Bethanga, sold 10 steers, 12-14 months, 512kg, for $1750 or 342c/kg.
Meanwhile, the opening lanes of weaner steers started with KT & GR Vincent, Byawatha, who sold 28 steers, 11-12 months, 383kg, for $1450 or 379c/kg.
AK Martin, Tamirick, sold 16 steers, 10-11 months, 406kg, for $1510 or 372c/kg.
EJ Wortimann, Glenrowan West, sold 26 steers, 10-11 months, 388kg, for $1580 or 407c/kg.
SH & ML Thrum, Greta West, sold 16 steers, 10 months, 377kg, for $1410 or 374c/kg.
Old Rayne Pty Ltd, Warrenbayne, sold 18 steers, 10-11 months, 346kg, for $1390 or 402c/kg.
RE & KI Steel, Wangaratta, sold eight steers, 12 months, 403kg, for $1240 or 308c/kg.
WH, GM & SW Swinburne sold 35 steers, 10-11 months, 353kg, for $1540 or 436c/kg.
DH Voigt & Sons, Beechworth, sold 12 steers, 10-11 months, 352kg, for $1290 or 366c/kg.
NR & MA Gibb, Bobinawarrah, sold 19 steers, 10-11 months, 338kg, for $1280 or 379c/kg.
JK & RJ Charles sold 22 steers, 10 months, 311kg, for $1250 or 402c/kg.
RH & CD McClelland, Walbundrie, NSW, sold 17 steers, 461kg, for $1610 or 349c/kg.
RS & NJ Warner, Tarrawingee, sold 36 steers, 10-11 months, 395kg, for $1575 or 399c/kg.
Yaraluen Angus, Berrigan, NSW, sold 26 steers, 10-11 months, 408kg, for $1580 or 387c/kg, 19 steers, 10-11 months, 375kg, for $1380 or 368c/kg.
MG Neilson, Sandy Creek, NSW, sold 20 steers, 10-11 months, 380kg, for $1505 or 396c/kg.
AJ & DA Dinning, Greta, sold 32 steers, 9-10 months, 351kg, for $1450 or 413c/kg.
KJ & RL Ryder, Tawonga, sold 21 steers, 9-10 months, 385kg, for $1465 or 381c/kg.
RS & NJ Warner, Tawonga, sold 25 steers, 10-11 months, 345kg, for $1390 or 403c/kg.
P & K Del Mastro, Bobinawarrah, sold 22 steers, 10-11 months, 378kg, for $1460 or 386c/kg.
Superlot 5, Boregilla, sold 28 steers, 11-12 months, 349kg, for $1275 or 365c/kg.
Kenya Pastoral, Brocklesby, NSW, sold 43 steers, 8-10 months, 358kg, for $1440 or 402c/kg, 31 steers, 8-10 months, 316kg, for $1385 or 438c/kg, 31 steers, 8-10 months, 322kg, for $1385 or 430c/kg, 30 steers, 8-10 months, 314kg, for $1380 or 439c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 32 steers, 8-10 months, 268kg, for $1350 or 504c/kg.
Elwyn Land, Cudgewa, sold 15 steers, 9-10 months, 343kg, for $1350 or 394c/kg.
G Nicol, East Wangaratta, sold 18 steers, nine months, 358kg, for $1430 or 399c/kg.
K & L Nicol, Allans Flat, sold 12 steers, 10-11 months, 363kg, for $1360 or 375c/kg.
Braveheart Pastoral, Gapsted, sold 24 steers, 9-10 months, 308kg, for $1245 or 404c/kg.
DA Allen, Mansfield, sold 28 steers, 9-10 months, 308kg, for $1295 or 420c/kg.
G & P Rowe, Tawonga, sold 20 steers, 9-10 months, 430kg, for $1640 or 381c/kg.
G, P & D Norman sold 20 steers, 11 months, 411kg, for $1550 or 377c/kg.
A & K Bailey sold 32 steers, 10-11 months, 395kg, for $1610 or 407c/kg.
Aroona Grazing sold 31 steers, 9-10 months, 345kg, for $1395 or 404c/kg.
King Valley Angus sold 16 steers, 10-11 months, 375kg, for $1400 or 373c/kg.
Howgill Farm Family Trust, Allans Flat, sold 17 Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 10 months, 316kg, for $1080 or 342c/kg.
GM & DF Comerford sold 19 Poll Hereford steers, 11 months, 358kg, for $1380 or 385c/kg.
Danetree Herefords, Wooragee, sold 20 Hereford steers, 342kg, for $1340 or 392c/kg, and 24 Hereford steers, 288kg, for $1160 or 403c/kg.
Abberfold sold 17 Hereford steers, 11 months, 334kg, for $1240 or 371c/kg.
Rua Pastoral Co, Upper Lurg, sold 17 Hereford steers, 278kg, for $1060 or 381c/kg and 13 Hereford steers, 246kg, for $975 or 396c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.