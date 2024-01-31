Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Southern buyers have returned to Wangaratta's Blue Ribbon steer sale

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated January 31 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Rachel Simmonds

A combination of southern and northern buyers at the Wangaratta Blue Ribbon sale have helped boost prices across the run of weaner steers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.