Euroa has joined the bounce in steer prices, with one agent quoting a jump of up to $300 a head, across the board.
Agents yarded 2717 head of steers, Angus heifers will be sold next week.
Heavier weaner steers - 300-421 kilograms - sold for up to $1320 a head, or 307-364 cents/kilogram, while lighter cattle - between 250-300kg - sold for up to $1050 or 320-386c/kg.
J&F and Conroy Brothers feedlots, commission buyers Andrew Lowe, Wagga, NSW and Damien Whyte, Temora, NSW, were active on llanes of heavier cattle, while Duncan Brown, Albury, stepped in on the late lanes.
On the weaner offering, local, north-eastern, Goulburn Valley and Alex Scott and Staff, Warragul, agents bought cattle for restockers and bullock fatteners.
Queensland buyers also picked up restocker cattle.
Elders Euroa auctioneer Joe Allen quoted the market at up to $300 a head dearer than last month.
"Everyone has been aware there has been a bit of rain, through the north, for the last two weeks but it's not so much moisture what we are seeing down here, its probably more just confidence," Mr Allen said.
The sale saw locals, NSW and Queensland operators, bidding to secure well-bred lines of steers.
"There were several orders for Queensland," Mr Allen said.
He said the sale started with 200 grown cattle, with the first pens, weighing up to 570kg, selling for 280-290c/kg.
"Once we came back to 520-530kg, we were up to around 300c/kg, so I think that is pretty satisfactory," he said.
The area had a good season and the genetics of the weaners were always improving, he said.
"I put it down to a couple of good years in the beef job, people have gone through and really culled out their later calves and got tighter calving patterns as well," he said.
"The top end of the weaners had about the weight they always do - around that 380-400kg - but there was a lot of depth in the middle run at 300-350kg and not a lot of calves here under 300kg in pen lots and big drafts."
Nutrien Wangaratta auctioneer Daniel Fischer said feeder steers lifted in price from anywhere from 280-310c/kg for the run of grown cattle.
"On your heavier weaner calves you needed $1200-1300 to buy the best, but what was probably a surprise was the stronger middle and bottom run of steers," Mr Fischer said.
"You basically needed $1100 to buy pretty well anything - so certainly shopping at the top end of the sale looked dearer at the start, but there was probably better buying at the end."
He said it appeared the market had finally "bottomed.
"It's just a question of where we are going to see the top - everyone is waiting, what you buy today will potentially look very cheap, in three weeks time.
"Certainly what people were buying in Mortlake and Ballarat two weeks ago was considered very strong but is probably looking very 'buyable' now and its probably going to be the same when we move into the January and February weaner sales."
The quality was very good, with the top end of steers reaching 400kg and above.
"Sub-300kg calves were very few in number - I don't think we dropped below $1000 for the first 90-100 pens of cattle - and they were very consistent in the weights," he said.
Marj King, Wellwood, Balmattum, said she was "downsizing" and was likely to sell heifers next week.
"We have had a lot of good rain and a really good season in this area, compared with a lot of others," Ms King said.
"I've reduced my numbers down but I am quite happy with the price," she said.
She sold 12 Alpine-blood steers, 406kg, for $1250 or 307c/kg.
Glenn Eastaway sold eight Banquet blood steers, 570kg, for $1590 or 278c/kg.
Stretlaw Park sold 17 Conammara-blood steers, 554kg, for $1610 or 290c/kg and 14 steers, 454kg, for $1400 or 308c/kg.
Contract Racing sold 13 steers, 535kg, for $1580 or 295c/kg.
Warambie sold 20 steers, 505kg, for $1510 or 299c/kg.
Clarewood sold 17 Lawsons-blood steers, 495kg, for $1480 or 298c/kg.
W and J Burrell sold 12 Jarobee-blood steers, 510kg, for $1490 or 292c/kg.
Dore, Benalla sold 17 Merridale-blood steers, 441kg, for $1470 or 333c/kg.
Verge Pastoral, Euroa, sold 25 Dunoon-blood steers, 438kg, for $1470 or 335c/kg.
A and P Beard sold 20 Tabletop-blood steers, 456kg, for $1450 or 317c/kg.
Rokeby sold 16 Conammara-blood steers, 454kg, for $1430 or 314c/kg.
Retwarren sold 20 steers, 387kg, for $1280 or 330c/kg.
Burnview sold 12 Conammara-blood steers, 465kg, for $1460 or 313c/kg.
Merton Park sold 20 Lawson-blood steers, 429kg, for $1300 or 303c/kg.
MA King, Wellwood, sold 12 Alpine-blood steers, 406kg, for $1250 or 307c/kg.
Warrenall, Warrenbayne, sold 20 Conammarra and Prime-blood steers, 421kg, for $1320 or 313c/kg.
Jumbuck Park, Violet Town, sold 12 Banquet-blood steers, 395kg, for $1290 or 326c/kg.
Warrawee sold 11 Prime Angus steers, 408kg, for $1270 or 311c/kg.
Ingpen Farms, Ancona, sold 20 Lawson and Booramooka-blood steers, 344kg, for $1150 or 334c/kg.
Larapinta sold 28 Alpine-blood steers 281kg, for $1200 or 427c/kg and 33, 338kg, for $1160 or 343c/kg.
Yandra, Gooram, sold 20 Merridale-blood steers, 379kg, for $1250 or 329c/kg.
Wirrani, Creightons Creek, sold 15 Margni Park-blood steers, 367kg, for $1190 or 324c/kg.
H and A Cocking sold 20 Black Magic-blood steers, 347kg, for $1150 or 331c/kg and 29, 256kg, for $990 or 386c/kg.
Chase Farm, Strath Creek, sold 32 Merridale and Banquet-blood steers, 314kg, for $1060 or 337c/kg.
Hansen Angus, Yea, sold 22 Merridale-blood steers, 314kg, for $1120 or 356c/kg.
K and L Dean, Moglonemby, sold 26 steers, 353kg, for $1170 or 331c/kg and 22, 252kg, for $880 or 349c/kg.
Tarrawarra Angus sold 26 Pathfinder-blood steers, 337kg, for $1130 or 335c/kg.
Bargunyah Pastoral sold 18 Anvil-blood steers, 246kg, for $1050 or 354c/kg.
R McGeehan and S Gall, Flowerdale, Euroa, sold 13 Newnham-blood steers, 294kg, for $1050 or 357c/kg.
