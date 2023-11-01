Lighter weight cattle ticked up in price at Euroa's November store sale, but heifers continued to struggle.
Nutrien Wangaratta auctioneer Daniel Fischer said the sale offered the chance for producers to clean up older steers.
"We had the first smattering of our true, autumn-drop calves hit the market, which were very well presented and sold exceptionally well," Mr Fischer said.
Conroys, Bobinawarrah was the main feedlot operating, but most of the cattle stayed locally.
"With the size of the lines, that was all we could hope for," Mr Fischer said.
Agents yarded 638 head of steers, heifers, cows and cows and calves.
Agents from Wangaratta, Tatura, Shepparton, Wodonga and Euroa snapped up the bulk of the yarding, with Albury commission buyer Duncan Brown buying some pens of steers and heifers.
"The lighter cattle certainly found more traction, heavier cattle were no better," he said.
'Sub-300 kilogram cattle, which had probably struggled to find a floor in the market, certainly lifted up.
"The real light, secondary cattle, which were probably struggling to get a bid there six weeks ago, certainly saw plenty of people trying to buy them.
"I think we have seen the bottom of that market."
He said buyers were realising the opportunities to buy lighter cattle would be "few and far between" until the weaner sales.
"Looking at the weights of the calves, particularly in this area, I don't think there are going to be a lot of lightweight, autumn drop calves - there will be plenty of calves 300kg plus in the weaner sales, this year."
Heifers struggled to make 200c/kg for most lines.
Doug Stray, Upson Downs, Broadford, sold steers and heifers.
He said he was happy with the prices.
"We were spoilt a fair bit 12 months ago, but you have to take the good with the bad," Mr Stray said.
"That's why they call it 'Upson Downs'," he said, pointing to the pen description card.
Elders auctioneer Joe Allen said buyers were operating to a "price point" at the moment, which seemed to be between $750-$800 a head.
"There was one pen of little autumn-drop steers, that weighed 300kg, which made $900, " Mr Allen said.
"But there was some better buying and better value in front of them - cattle with age - you could have bought for $100/hd less," Mr Allen said.
"They were probably 350kg - that about sums up the market, everyone has their own price, it goes down to a level and stays there."
He said he felt a few producers were "hanging off" buying, because they knew the runs of well-bred, young weaners were coming.
Oxton, Euroa, sold 22 Margni Park and Merridale-blood steers, 303kg, for $900 or 297c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 16 steers, 259kg, for $830 or 320c/kg.
Leonter, Whittlesea, sold nine Te Mania-blood steers, 197kg, for $550 or 279c/kg and nine steers, 197kg, for $550 or 279c/kg.
Deembrew sold eight Angus steers, 499kg, for $970 or 194c/kg.
Palmateer Pastoral sold 10 Connamara-blood steers, 461kg, for $1020 or 221c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 13, 374kg, for $810 or 216c/kg and 19, 345kg, for $840 or 243ckg.
River Gum sold seven Connamara-blood steers, 461kg, for $1060 or 229c/kg.
Bullagreen, Strathbogie, sold 15 Woodburn-blood Murray Grey steers, 447kg, for $850 or 190c/kg, 20, 410kg, for $800 or 195c/kg; 19, 420kg, for $820 or 195c/kg and 13, 369kg for $770 or 208c/kg.
Arrowex, Merton, sold 13 Te Mania-blood steers, 348kg, for $840 or 241c/kg.
Dalgleish Family Trust sold 14 steers, 336kg, for $790 or 235c/kg.
Inverness, Gooram sold seven Connamara and Lawson-blood steers, 328kg, for $800 or 243c/kg.
Cags sold 10 Connamara-blood steers, 324kg, for $720 or 222c/kg.
Upson Downs, Broadford, sold six Newblax-blood steers, 270kg, for $630 or 233c/kg.
Garnoo Pastoral sold three steers, 237kg, for $450 or 189c/kg.
Glenelg Park sold five heifers, 417kg, for $650 or 155c/kg.
Gooram Estate sold seven heifers, 366kg, for $690 or 188c/kg.
Arrowex sold 13 heifers, 325kg, for $650 or 200c/kg.
Weibye Park, Ruffy, sold 12 Innisfail-blood heifers, 324kg, for $660 or 203c/kg.
B Gasowski, Mansfield, sold 10 Riddellvue heifers, 297kg, for $580 or 195c/kg.
Eight Mile Ranch, Tallarook, sold 13 Angus and Santa-cross heifers, Glenarm-blood, 377kg, for 650 or 172c/kg.
GJ Andrew sold six heifers, 442kg, for $760 or 171c/kg.
Garnoo sold seven heifers, 257kg, for $520 or 202c/kg.
Eight Mile Ranch sold six heifers, 251kg, for $500 or 199c/kg.
B Cummins sold 17 Kelly and Barragunda-blood heifers, 250kg, for $480 or 192c/kg.
Upson Downs sold 12 heifers, 216kg, for $460 or 212c/kg.
Kelvin Park sold 11 cows and calves for $1275 a unit.
