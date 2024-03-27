Drier conditions swell Kyneton store pens as producers await rain

Drier conditions swelled the March Kyneton store pens to nearly 1000 head of cattle, with one regular commission buyer picking up nearly half the yarding.
Agents yarded 962 head of steers, heifers, cows and calves and cows.
Commission buyer Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW, picked up more than 400 head of cattle, buying stock throughout the sale.
He bought cattle for northern orders, including agents at Coonamble, NSW,
Processors, including Hardwicks, Kyneton, J and F, Ascot Meat Products, Wodonga, Westside, Bacchus Marsh and the Ballarat Meat Company, Ballarat, were active on all lines.
Elders auctioneer Dean Coxon, Kyneton, said prices held their own, with other selling centres.
"I think its pretty comparable to what's been happening, so we are happy enough," Mr Coxon said.
"It's dry enough here and the prices are not amazing, but they are not a disaster either, so people are pulling the pin on cattle, because they have no grass," Mr Coxon said.
"Those heavier cattle have made 315-340 cents a kilogram and we have seen a lot of the weaners make around 350-360c/kg up to 400c/kg for some little cattle.
"It got a little bit tougher in the heifers, we probably saw a lot of them from 280-320c/kg, and perhaps under that 250c/kg mark for coloured or little cattle."
He said it was pleasing to see Mr Brown active at the sale.
"He's got plenty of orders, he's handy to have," Mr Coxon said.
It wasn't surprising to see meatworks buying heifers, he said.
"It's probably a sign there are not that many heavy cattle around, I think preferably they would buy steers to feed but they may not be able to get the numbers.
"When the job does turn, its going to get even dearer, because of all these good cattle that have been killed - there will be a bit of a shortage of good quality black heifers, when we get a bit of grass growing."
Nutrien auctioneer Jackson Barton, Kyneton, said Hardwicks put away "quite a few heifers" to go on feed.
"Killable heifers went out to $1500 a head, with the general run of weaner heifers selling from $850-1100," Mr Barton said.
There were other commission buyers, including Melbourne's Campbell Ross, at the sale, which went to show there were "still orders out there," he said.
"Our clients have had the confidence to put forward what was a big yarding, for Kyneton," he said.
Northern Victoria Livestock Echuca buyers were also at the rail, as were locals.
"There was still a good bit of local support, so there is still a bit of confidence to put a few cattle away, but we are waiting for a bit of an autumn break," Mr Barton said.
Hannagan sold 14 Lawsons-blood Angus steers, 488kg, for $1560 or 319c/kg.
Gradamier Angus sold 14 Banquet-blood steers, 438kg, for $1480 or 337c/kg.
Mavis Crump sold nine Adameluca-blood Angus steers, 399kg, for $1340 or 335c/kg.
The first pen of 11 Waldon Simmental/Hereford-cross steers, 450kg, sold for $1250 or 277c/kg.
They sold 26 steers, 364kg, for $980 or 269c/kg, 17, 308kg, for $800 or 259c/kg and 10, 262kg, for $790 or 301c/kg.
Campaspe Bend sold six Poll Hereford steers, 529kg, for $1480 or 279c/kg.
K Allen sold eight steers, 427kg, for $1300 or 304c/kg.
A and H Slee sold eight High Spa-blood Angus steers, 502kg, for $1540 or 306c/kg.
M and A Bender sold nine steers, 412kg, for $1400 or 339c/kg.
L Kelson sold 11 Barwidgee-blood Angus steers, 368kg, for $1150 or 312c/kg.
G Gadsen sold seven Reiland-blood steers, 414kg, for $1240 or 299c/kg.
Brian Donovan sold 16 Barwidgee-blood steers, 369kg, for $1220 or 330c/kg.
A and G Maxted sold 10 steers, 343kg for $970 or 282c/kg.
K Keeble sold 10 Adameluca-blood Angus steers, 302kg, for $1130 or 374c/kg.
Westlyn Pastoral sold 10 Adameluca-blood Angus steers, seven-eight month old steers, 332kg, for $1210 or 364c/kg and 16, 314kg, for $1100 or 350c/kg.
Westlyn sold 13 heifers, 438kg, for $1230 or 280c/kg and 17, 404kg, for $1160 or 287c/kg.
Crump sold nine heifers, 374kg, for $1060 or 283c/kg.
Bender sold 11 heifers, 354kg, for $1030 or 290c/kg.
Kelson sold 12 Barwidgee-blood Angus heifers, 323kg, for $940 or 291c/kg.
Slee sold six Angus heifers, 470kg, for $1340 or 285c/kg.
Freeman sold four heifers, 538kg, for $1510 or 280c/kg.
Donovan sold 11 heifers, 357kg, for $1060 or 296c/kg.
M and M Fitzpatrick sold eight by eight cows and calves for $1700.
T Ferraro sold four by four cows and calves for $14
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.