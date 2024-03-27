Stock & Land
Drier conditions swell Kyneton store pens as producers await rain

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated March 27 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 2:49pm
Drier conditions swelled the March Kyneton store pens to nearly 1000 head of cattle, with one regular commission buyer picking up nearly half the yarding.

