Mortlake 'rebounds' on a fortnight ago, on the promise of rain to come

Buyers from three states have joined Gippslanders and local agents at Mortlake, as the first flush of spring-drop weaners hit the market.
Agents yarded 3902 head of steers and heifers.
Agents said prices had lifted on last fortnight, a market which saw prices soften.
Steers sold to a top of $1559, or 372 cents a kilogram, while heifers topped at $1285, or 298c/kg.
Weaner steers made a high price of $1482, or 388c/kg, while weaner heifers sold to $1363 or 340c/kg.
Nutrien auctioneer Greg Bright, Warrnambool, said the sale bucked the trend of the recent eastern sales.
"Steers would be 20-30 cents a kilogram dearer, on what we thought, the better heifers were very similar and the little ones were a long way dearer, than what they have been," Mr Bright said.
"Even though it is dry here, every day it gets closer to rain.
"Everybody is thinking it is going to rain at some stage, and when it does, the market is going to get dearer."
He said next month would see a lot more spring-drop calves turned off for Mortlake.
Elders Mortlake livestock manager David Patterson said it was predominantly a weaner sale, which brought "all the restockers out of NSW, parts of Gippsland and SA".
"It's rebounded on two weeks ago, that's for sure," Mr Patterson said.
J&F and Teys Charlton were the main feedlots operating, with Albury, NSW commission buyer Duncan Brown also picking up cattle for northern orders.
Nathan Everingham, Finley, NSW, Creek Livestock, Mt Gambier, SA, PPHS, Penola, SA and Miller, Whan and John, Mt Gambier, SA, Elders, Wagga Wagga, NSW, Ray White Rural, Albury, NSW and Hay Plains Livestock, Hay, NSW, were among interstate buyers at the rail.
Among the meatworks buyers were Westside Meats, Bacchus Marsh, Hardwicks, Kyneton, Subway Meats, Wingfield, SA and Mohrs Meats, Brighton.
Mr Patterson said Angus steers would be 20-40c/kg, or $80-100, dearer, while the heifer job would have been up $70-100 higher.
"The coloured heifers were a little harder to sell," he said.
"The hot weather has dried the feed up, but the cattle have probably held on, condition wise," he said.
"The body condition of the cattle today was still very, very good
"There were not many store cattle, they were in forward store condition, we have had just enough dry feed in the paddock to get us through until now."
HF Richardson auctioneer Matt Scully, Mortlake, said it was a stronger sale "and very satisfactory".
Agents had expected higher numbers, but cheaper markets in other parts of the state had caused some vendors to hold cattle back, he said.
"There was actually more local competition here, than the last few sales, which was a little bit surprising, considering how dry it has been," he said.
"There were Gippslanders here, northern Victorians, NSW buyers - it was widespread."
Geraki Pastoral sold 10 Banquet-blood steers, 341kg, for $1126 or 330c/kg and 17 steers, 285kg, for $1026 or 360c/kg.
T and K Netherway sold 24 Banquet and Rossander-blood steers, 318kg, for $1185 or 372c/kg, 17, 281kg, for $1047 or 372c/kg and 13, 245kg, for $875 or 356c/kg.
Bligh Pastoral sold 21 Barwidgee-blood steers, 399kg, for $1298 or 325c/kg and 19, 362kg, for $1261 or 348c/kg.
GR and GM Saffin sold 20 Highfield, Banquet and Roseneath-blood steers, 324kg, for $1174 or 362/kg.
Greens View sold 11 Dollar-blood steers, 366kg, for $1178 or 322c/kg.
Kilmorey Partnership sold 29 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 289kg, for $1098 or 380c/kg.
FG Van Bergen sold 26 Banquet-blood steers, 446kg, for $1482 or 332c/kg.
Duxford Agriculture sold 22 steers, 378kg, for $1352 or 358c/kg.
Tigerlili sold 40 Tigerlili-blood steers, 312kg, for $1091 or 350c/kg.
Selkirk Park sold 28 Yarram Park and Iron Park steers, 304kg, for $913 or 300c/kg.
Tin Pot Pastoral sold 38 Weeran and Claremont-blood steers, 367kg, for $1310 or 357c/kg.
Heatherlie Farms sold 12 Ballangeich-blood steers, 402kg, for $1255 or 312c/kg and 13, 360kg, for $1176 or 326c/kg.
Sunday Creek sold 11 Limousin-cross steers, 372kg, for $1185 or 318c/kg.
Stonemans Family Trust sold 15 Chiltern Park-blood heifers, 300kg, for $865 or 288c/kg and 29, 275kg, for $799 or 290c/kg.
CS and JA Male sold 22 Angus heifers, 287kg, for $844 or 294c/kg.
Yan Yan Gurt sold 14 Angus heifers, 296kg, for $769 or 260c/kg.
Rockridge sold 14 Tillabudgery-blood heifers, 268kg, for $713, or 266c/kg.
Mount View sold nine Pathfinder-blood heifers, 351kg, for $983kg, or 280c/kg.
Camp Creek sold 15 Banquet and Nampara-blood heifer, 299kg, for $789 or 264c/kg.
Steel Family sold six Texas and Te Mania-blood heifers, 408kg, for $1216 or 298c/kg and 16, 342kg, for $951 or 278c/kg.
R and M Mutton sold 11 Moolaboola-blood heifers, 380kg, for $1131 or 298c/kg.
