Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Mortlake 'rebounds' on a fortnight ago, on the promise of rain to come

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 21 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Buyers from three states have joined Gippslanders and local agents at Mortlake, as the first flush of spring-drop weaners hit the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.