Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Bairnsdale cattle prices fall as Gelantipy, Wulgumerang, Buchan calves headline calf sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:18pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Bryce Eishold

An oversupply of store cattle and dry seasonal conditions have combined to cause a significant downturn in cattle prices at Bairnsdale's annual calf sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.