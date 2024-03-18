Stock & Land
Why these Wulgumerang graziers sold their cattle in autumn instead of spring

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 19 2024 - 9:25am, first published March 18 2024 - 2:00pm
Janine and Chris Cooper, Wulgulmerang, sold 65 Hereford steers, 9-11 months, including this pen of 18 steers, 329kg, for $1320 or 401c/kg. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Janine and Chris Cooper, Wulgulmerang, sold 65 Hereford steers, 9-11 months, including this pen of 18 steers, 329kg, for $1320 or 401c/kg. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Victorian graziers will have no option but to bear with the softening cattle market prices until at least May, however, one prominent analyst says the value of beef at the saleyards will soar by 45 per cent in 2025.

