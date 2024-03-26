Stock & Land
Home/News

Pig welfare 'consistent' with standards elsewhere, says Agriculture Victoria

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 26 2024 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pig welfare standards in Victoria match those internationally, said an Agriculture Victoria spokesperson. Picture via Shutterstock
Pig welfare standards in Victoria match those internationally, said an Agriculture Victoria spokesperson. Picture via Shutterstock

Victoria's pig welfare standards are "broadly consistent" with those of other countries, according to Agriculture Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.