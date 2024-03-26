Pig welfare 'consistent' with standards elsewhere, says Agriculture Victoria

Victoria's pig welfare standards are "broadly consistent" with those of other countries, according to Agriculture Victoria.
Executive director of animal welfare at the department Dr Trevor Pisciotta said the pig husbandry and slaughter practices used in the state line up with those elsewhere.
"There is a wide range of different animal husbandry practices that are practised across various jurisdictions," he said.
"What's permissible under the Victorian regulatory system is broadly consistent with both the other Australian jurisdictions and the other international jurisdictions."
Dr Pisciotta was speaking during another day of hearings as part of the Victorian Parliament's Legislative Council Economy and Infrastructure Committee's inquiry into pig welfare.
The committee heard from farm representatives and animal welfare groups earlier this month.
Tuesday's hearing focused on submissions made by Agriculture Victoria and the Australian Veterinary Association, among others.
MP Bev McArthur, a member of the committee overseeing the inquiry, questioned Agriculture Victoria officials over suggestions by animal welfare groups that there is no way to farm pigs ethically.
The department's biosecurity executive director Katherine Clift said complaints from the public about pig welfare and within this, pig slaughter, were minimal.
"Since 2018, Agriculture Victoria has received nearly 8,000 animal welfare complaints in total across all of the complaints that we receive, not just for the pig sector," she said.
She said just 179 of these complaints involved pigs.
"In those, we had 41 substantiated complaints and the majority of those were related to pigs on farms," she said.
"We had six that involved pigs at abattoirs."
Ms Clift explained this meant that just 0.1 per cent of the substantiated animal welfare complaints made by the Victorian public since 2018 involved pig abattoirs.
Ms McArthur said this seemed like a "very small number given we're led to believe this a dreadfully cruel industry".
"Certainly, it's a very small proportion of the complaints that we receive," Ms Clift responded.
"The most common complaints that we receive relate to matters of availability, food, water and shelter."
She said if welfare issues do arise, there is generally a high resolution rate on pig farms and in abattoirs.
"We have a range of regulatory outcomes that we employ that can include the provision of educational materials, advisory letters," she said.
"In some cases we take further regulatory action if necessary."
Speaking on behalf of the Australian Veterinary Association, pig vet Andrew Morris agreed with the outlook from Agriculture Victoria.
"In my experience, Victoria and by extension the rest of Victoria has very high welfare standards that are adopted willingly," he said.
"Therefore, it's not just for a facade.
"It's very substantial the welfare practices that go on behind the scenes."
Throughout Tuesday, the committee inquiry focused on pig welfare regulatory frameworks, stunning methods, the impact of the 2017 industry-led phase-out of sow stalls, breeding and housing practices, and international industry best practice standards.
Tuesday was set to be the last day of hearings on the topic and the committee intended to table its final report, including recommendations, to the Victorian Parliament by 31 May 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.