Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Ballarat store sale follows downward price trend as season starts to bite

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 19 2024 - 10:21am, first published March 18 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager and auctioneer Xavier Shanahan says the March store sale followed the easing trend of other markets. Picture by Philippe Perez
Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager and auctioneer Xavier Shanahan says the March store sale followed the easing trend of other markets. Picture by Philippe Perez

Seasonal conditions played on buyers' minds at the March Ballarat store sale, which followed the downward price trend experienced in the east.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.