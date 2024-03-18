Ballarat store sale follows downward price trend as season starts to bite

Seasonal conditions played on buyers' minds at the March Ballarat store sale, which followed the downward price trend experienced in the east.
Agents sold 4293 head of steers, heifers cows and calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf females.
The top priced steers, weighing more than 600 kilograms sold for $2200 a head, or 298 cents a kilogram.
Lighter steers, 200-300kg, sold for up to $1000, or 363c/kg.
Steers weighing between 280-330kg sold for up to $1090 or 355c/kg.
Heifers sold to $1470, or 249c/kg, for females weighing 500-600kg.
Those ranging between 330-400kg went for a top of $1210, or 304c/kg.
Cows and calves sold to $2020.
Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager and auctioneer Xavier Shanahan said he felt good weaner steers dropped in price by about $100 on the February sales.
"Feeder steers were back off a fair bit too and heifer weaners were tough going, they were cheaper," Mr Shanahan said.
There was strong feedlot competition on the feeder cattle, he said, while south Gippsland agents were active on the "good cattle".
"It would have to be substantial rain to change the market, I think - if we are still sitting here waiting for a break in a month's time, or five weeks time, the price won't get any better," he said.
"It's just seasonal pressure now."
Elders Ballarat auctioneer Nick Gray said under the circumstances, he felt the sale went "okay".
"It was at expectations for the steers, which was acceptable," he said.
"From what I am seeing, around the traps, we were there or a little bit better than what's been going on in the last week.
"Some of the little heifers were pretty good buying."
He said producers were waiting for the break, after the burst of hot weather.
Commission buyers, Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW and Campbell Ross, Melbourne, were joined by Teys and J&F feedlot representatives, while Scott Creek, Creek Livestock, Mt Gambier, also bought cattle.
"There wasn't a huge percentage of cattle that went locally, everyone here is sitting and waiting to see what happens, weather wise," Mr Gray said.
"If you said two weeks ago, we were going to have that many cattle, we would have been blown away - but the way things have gone, it isn't a shock.
"it's been a little bit drier, so people are opting to sell their surplus and look after what they need to keep."
Cairn Curran sold 49 Franc and Lang Kal Kal-blood steers, 513kg, 18 months old, for $1660 or 323c/kg.
Nebpak Enterprises sold five Franc-blood steers, 544kg, for $1650 or 303c/kg.
F and M Candeloro sold four Angus steers, 586kg, for $1750 or 298c/kg.
Barra Farm sold 10 Reiland-blood steers, 637kg, for $1880 or 295c/kg.
JD Carey sold 12 Barwidgee-blood steers, 522kg, for $1720 or 329c/kg.
JL and RJ Kinnersley sold eight High Spa and Lawson-blood steers, 495kg, for $1580 or 319c/kg.
JH and MS Chapman sold two Cooinbil Park-blood steers, 587kg, for $1800 or 306c/kg.
Woodlands Romsey sold six Langi Kal Kal and Banquet-blood steers, 550kg, for $1720 or 312c/kg.
R Gerkens sold eight Weemalah-blood steers, 368kg, for $1120 or 304c/kg.
Laureville sold 17 Murdeduke-blood steers, 490kg, for $1680 or 342c/kg.
Pithie sold 12 High Spa-blood steers,404kg, for $1250 or 309c/kg.
Yallum Vale sold 35 Alpine and Merribrook-blood steers, 10-12 months, 382kg, for $1210 or 316c/kg.
Patawilya sold seven Angus-cross steers, 345kg, for $1050 or 304c/kg.
I and G Binks sold seven Franc-blood heifers, 346kg, for $930 or 268c/kg.
Pithie sold 13 heifers, 383kg, for $1070 or 279c/kg.
Howells and Sons sold nine Barwidgee-blood heifers, 340kg, for $850 or 250c/kg.
AJ Strawhorn sold nine Franc-blood heifers, 433kg, for $1260 or 290c/kg and 11, 488kg, for $1260 or 258c/kg.
PJ and S Willcox sold 11 Langi Kal Kal-blood heifers, 395kg, for $1100 or 278c/kg.
JWL Larson sold 11 Tiarna-blood heifers, 444kg, for $1190 or 268c/kg.
Patawilya sold eight Shorthorn heifers, 360kg, for $980 or 272c/kg.
