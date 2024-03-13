Paschendale graziers wait on rain: a view from readers and their paddocks

Graziers Bill and Kathy Lambert are counting the days since it last rained, and hope for an early autumn break to boost dams and feed availability on their property at Taronga Poll Herefords.
"It's been about 70 days since the last shower of rain we had and that was just after the western district weaner sales," Mr Lambert said.
"It's just a normal autumn for us, but evaporation in the last fortnight has been quite severe because the dams are dropping quite quickly."
The Lamberts farm at Paschendale, run 270 breeders and have an average rainfall of 26 inches or 660 millimetres, however, conditions last year were drier than usual.
"It always rains after a dry spell, so we're not too worried about that, the question is just how long the dry spell will last?" Mr Lambert said.
"We had a wet winter and then towards the end of September it stopped raining again so our harvest for hay was back by 40 per cent."
