ADF/VFF milk levy stoush headed to the courts, after ongoing talks fail

Updated February 13 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 10:36am
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett says the organisation will be taking the Victorian Farmers Federation to court, over withheld levy payments. Picture by Carlene Dowie
The long-running dispute over payment of Victorian Farmers Federation levies to Australian Dairy Farmers is headed to court.

