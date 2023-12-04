Stock & Landsport
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/Dairy
Updated

Victorian dairy is missing out on federal representation, say farmers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated December 5 2023 - 10:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden's Ian Morris milks 280 head of cattle and says the VFF had decided not to pay the ADF "by stealth".
Cobden's Ian Morris milks 280 head of cattle and says the VFF had decided not to pay the ADF "by stealth".

United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free says the organisation will keep on trying to have its members appointed to the national body's policy council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.