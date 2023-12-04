United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free says the organisation will keep on trying to have its members appointed to the national body's policy council.
The Victorian Farmers Federation/UDV board knocked back eight nominees for the Australian Dairy Farmers national policy council, claiming they had a conflict of interest through their involvement with rival group Dairy Farmers Victoria.
The board has not yet come up with alternative nominees.
"When you read the VFF/UDV constitution, it's our responsibility - so we have to keep on trying, yes," Mr Free said.
"Otherwise we are derelict in our duty, when it comes to the constitution."
Mr Free said the VFF had given no reason why it rejected the nominees - "they just said we couldn't put them up."
The ADF's national council was the top policy development body for national dairy advocacy, Mr Free said, but the voice of farmers producing 65 per cent of Australia's milk was missing.
"We are still a member of the ADF," he said.
It was important for Victorian representation to help get a working national dairy organisation, that represented farmers to improve the profitability of the sector, Mr Free said.
"If dairy farmers aren't profitable, the rest of the community suffers," he said.
Victorian dairy farmers say the state has effectively been left without national representation on critical issues like the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
Northern Victorian dairy farmer Bridget Goulding, a Katunga UDV policy councillor, was one of the ADF nominees.
She is milking 120 head, with husband Tim.
The VFF's decision to block nominees was "ludicrous" particularly as Victoria supplied two thirds of the nation's milk.
"Now we are just waiting to see what's happening, the reality was we were nominated and endorsed.
"How are they (the VFF) doing all this?"
She said there was no-one "sitting at the table asking questions", or responding to members concerns around issues like the changes to the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
Victoria was missing out on having its voice put to politicians in Canberra, she said.
"You cannot say you are representing Australian farmers, if the main dairy state is missing from it," Ms Goulding said.
The ADF's national council is responsible for developing policy for consideration by the organisation's board, as well as offering advice on opportunities to improve implementation of its strategic plan.
Policy council is made up of members from the dairy producing states, based on the amount of milk each region produces.
In Victoria, three councillors represent each of the south-west and Gippsland while there are two from the north.
The remainder of the council comprises two Tasmanian and two NSW representatives, with one each from SA, WA and Queensland.
Ian Morris, Cobden, is milking 280 head of cattle and says the VFF had decided not to pay the ADF, "by stealth.
He said in 2011 the UDV membership voted to pay an additional levy, over and above that which went to the VFF, to finance the ADF.
"That agreement hasn't been renegotiated and the VFF board has done two things - it unilaterally decided to not pay the ADF," Mr Morris said.
"The second thing it did was impose new membership fees that did not follow the constitution and involve the policy councils in deciding those fees."
That meant UDV members were no longer funding the ADF, he said.
He said it was "untenable" that Victoria did not have Victorian representation on the national body.
"It's just an absurdity," he said.
"That's really because of the VFF board allowing the president (Emma Germano) not to follow the current constitution - time after time after time they have behaved inconsistently over the constitution," he said.
Dairy Farmers Victoria president Mark Billing, Colac, said the ADF had been around "a long time" and his organisation was supportive of the body.
"We will assist, wherever we can, but obviously the issue is between VFF and ADF," Mr Billing said.
"It makes it very difficult for ADF because two thirds of Australia's milk production is not officially being represented, so going to government with only a third of dairy farmers makes it a little bit difficult, I would have thought."
He said that was particularly concerning over planned changes to the Murray Darling Basin Plan, but DFV had been "very active" in that area.
In a separate move, the UDV has asked for its VFF director, Bullaharre dairy farmer Craig Dwyer to be replaced.
In an email to the VFF, the UDV called for Mr Dwyer's position as director to be rescinded.
It nominated northern Victorian dairy farmer Paul Weller as its representative on the VFF board.
Mr Dwyer declined to comment but it is believed the VFF has told the UDV the move to remove Mr Dwyer was not legal.
Meanwhile, the ADF will today vote on a new president.
Ben Bennett, Pomborneit, and Mount Torrens, South Australia's Rick Gladigau have six votes apiece, in the race for president.
Dorrigo, NSW, dairy farmer Heath Cook is acting ADF president.
