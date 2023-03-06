Stock & Land
Dairy farmers call for quick resolution of VFF/ADF levy stoush

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:48am, first published 6:00am
Crossley dairy farmer Karinjeet Singh-Mahil says withholding levies is wrong. "You certainly do not suddenly withhold dairy farmers' money," she says. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Victorian dairy producers are calling on the Victorian Farmers Federation to resolve a funding standoff with the national organisation as a matter of urgency.

