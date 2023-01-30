Stock & Land
Home/News

Dairy analysts say milk production likely to be lowest in 20 years

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 31 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Hanks and son Josh, Stony Creek, were at the Victorian Livestock Exchange recently, looking for beef cattle, as they transitioned out of the dairy sector. "I 'm too old, I was worn out, I had had enough," he says.

Dairy analysts Fresh Agenda have warned of 'milk implosion", predicting asproduction "drops like a stone" to its lowest levels in nearly 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.