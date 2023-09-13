Stock & Land
Landfall Angus, Dilston, raises money for Rural, Alive & Well

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 6:00am
Landfall Angus stud principal Ed Archer, Markana Grazing manager Darren Grace, and Markana Grazing owner George Adams at Landfall's 20th spring sale. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Landfall Angus stud principal Ed Archer, Markana Grazing manager Darren Grace, and Markana Grazing owner George Adams at Landfall's 20th spring sale. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A record number of bulls, more than $10,000 raised for farmer wellbeing and strong support from repeat buyers were key to Landfall Angus's annual spring sale.

