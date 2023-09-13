A record number of bulls, more than $10,000 raised for farmer wellbeing and strong support from repeat buyers were key to Landfall Angus's annual spring sale.
Landfall Angus hosted its 20th annual spring sale today, with a total clearance of 251 lots sold to $40,000, and an average price of $11,374.
The sale's 123 lots of two-year-old bulls had an average price of $13,040, and the 128 lots of yearling bulls sold to $18,000, with an average price of $9773.
Nutrien Tasmania auctioneer Warren Johnston said he believed it could be a southern hemisphere record for the most amount of lots sold in one sale.
"It's certainly an Australian record we believe," he said.
Volume buyer Markarna Grazing manager Darren Grace, Flinders Island, said they were looking at growth, intramuscular fat, eye muscle area, and positive fats.
Markarna Grazing bought 48 bulls at the Landfall Angus sale.
"The group of bulls that were bought all ticked those boxes for us and we're very happy," Mr Grace said.
"We're turning steers off to a feedlot so that 400-day weight is important to us, we want those steers to reach their feedlot intake weight at 12-13 months of age.
"We've been on the Landfall genetics now for over 10 years and they've been doing a really good job for us."
Yallambee Angus, Belanglo, NSW, bought the top-priced bull Lot 6, Landfall Pheasantry S235, which was sired by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 and out of Landfall Dainty Q987.
Its mid-July 2023 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +1.5 kilograms birth weight, +46kg 200-day weight, +92kg 400-day weight, +122kg 600-day weight, as well as +1.1 centimetres scrotal size, +7.4 square centimetres eye muscle area and +6.1 per cent intramuscular fat.
Landfall Angus stud co-principal Ed Archer said the sale was a "fantastic result" amid market uncertainty.
He said for their business, the priority was to sell the bulls regardless of average.
"It's always a bit difficult to know how many bulls to offer when there's uncertainty in the market and I think to sell them all is fantastic," he said.
"We had a lot of repeat purchasers which is really nice, Dad always ingrained in us that we back our product and look after the people that buy them, and we've made the conscious effort to do that."
Mr Johnston said there was strong positivity with the sale, cattle and breeding operation, and the average sale price was "not far behind" the 2022 spring sale.
"You're dealing with good honest people who have a good product and people back their product, and come across the country to get it," he said.
"We always say Flinders Island and King Island are big supporters of this operation, but the bulls go well into New South Wales and Victoria.
"We sell into South Australia and Queensland but those are more our autumn purchasers, but we certainly have bulls going across the country.
"Total clearance is the big thing for these guys, the average price is not the be all and end all, it's about getting a clearance and getting their bulls out in the system."
Mr Archer said they also decided to put the $11,000 sale from Lot 294, Landfall Quartz T247, towards registered charity Rural, Alive & Well, which offers farmers one-on-one support and care.
"RAW have been really good in supporting the sale and making an effort to come, and always trying to get people familiar with them and feel comfortable if they need that service," he said.
"We thought it was a way we could give something back, there's lots of things we can support but we think it's a really good cause."
RAW communications and engagement manager Lauren Harper said the donation would go towards the youth engagement program.
"This year through partnership with Rural Youth, RAW was able to employ a youth engagement coordinator to be out on farms and in communities with youth," she said.
"They are the next generation for our agricultural, primary industry and rural communities, and it's important that we are able to support them from an early age, to help build thriving futures."
She said RAW chooses to visit saleyards because they "bring communities together" and offer a place of connection, which was important for building mental health resilience.
"By having conversations in 'normal' everyday locations, people begin to realise that they aren't alone in the stress experience or the weight being carried," she said.
"At sales of late there's been a tension of what the sales prices will be - that's a stress.
"The more familiar we become, the more willing people become to sharing not only their celebrations, but also their stress, fear and anxiety."
Ms Harper said RAW chose to take a "different approach" to suicide prevention.
"By embedding ourselves within spaces like this, this is one example of the way that we can break down the perception of what it looks like for a mental health organisation to be built into the framework of the 'paddock to plate' supply chain, which allows more people to reach out for support," she said.
Find more information about Rural, Alive & Well Tasmania here.
