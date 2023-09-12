Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Steer price unlikely to bounce any time soon, as dry times loom

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 12 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iona McJames, Pound Creek, sold 12 Angus steers, 292kg, under the Kings Park name for $980 or 335c/kg. She says she's pleased with the price, given the state of the market. Picture by Andrew Miller
Iona McJames, Pound Creek, sold 12 Angus steers, 292kg, under the Kings Park name for $980 or 335c/kg. She says she's pleased with the price, given the state of the market. Picture by Andrew Miller

Talk of drier conditions, coupled with full feedlots and works are continuing to hit store cattle prices, with steers selling for half what they were making 12 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.