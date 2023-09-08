"It is what it is," was the catch cry of many vendors at the Leongatha store sale, as prices continued at a substantial discount to 12 months ago.
Agents yarded 3250 head of steers, heifers and cows and calves, a third more than they originally expected to draw for the sale.
Numbers were also substantially up on a month ago, when agents only yarded about 1500 head.
In comparison to the last sale, commission buyers Campbell Ross and Anthony Hullick put a floor in the market.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock auctioneer Brian McCormack said the market again reflected sales, around the state.
"The heavier end of feeder-type steers were in the low 300 cents a kilogram range, 300-320c/kg, while your better run of black calves would be 330-350c/kg," Mr McCormack said.
"Once you got onto your plainer cattle, the same as everywhere else, they were tough enough to sell."
Friesians were making 140-150c/kg.
"Your good black heifers would have been making 250-280 or 290c/kg," he said.
Apart from Mr Hullick and Mr Ross, another buyer was picking up younger calves, 250-300kg, to background.
"There were a few grass fasteners, they are just starting to come in a little bit," he said.
"In the end, I think for our clientele, the prices were what they would have expected."
Elders Leongatha branch manager Rohan McRae said he felt the better bred cattle were "firm".
"Anything that fell out of that category was bit tougher," Mr McRae said.
Dairy farmers in the area were locking up paddocks for silage, so consigned cross-breds to the sale.
"In east Gippsland, the season is no good," he said.
"Those better bred cattle were around 300c/kg, but once you fall out of that, it was just heading south - it's pretty tough on those plainer cattle.
"Better bred heifers probably held up okay, but once you drop out of them, it's tough going."
Feedlot competition was largely absent.
Alex Scott and Staff Leongatha livestock manager Dane Perczyk said the sale drew cattle from east Gippsland, as the region continued to dry out.
"But, this is no longer a local sale for local agents, nearly everyone has cattle that come hundreds of kilometres," Mr Perczyk said.
There was no sign of any price increase, he said.
"People are happy to consign their cattle, knowing the rates are going to be pretty consistent on what they are going to get - with a dry season, not far away, people are jumping in and getting out earlier.
"There is no benefit to hang onto cattle too long, so they are getting rid of them sooner, rather than later."
He noted both Mr Ross and Mr Hullick were "very active" in the market - "which is good, we need them at every sale."
Brett Wallace, Kilmany, sold Innesdale and Leawood-blood steers for $1420 a head, or 333c/kg.
"It's almost half of what we were getting last year - but it's the way it is," Mr Wallace said.
"It's supply and demand and prices won't increase soon.
"We've heard it might be two years until things start improving - but we can only hope."
N Cook, Maffra West, sold nine Angus steers, 589kg, for $1780 or 302c/kg.
Windy Ridge, Sale, sold 20 Angus steers, 400kg, for $1000 or 250c/kg.
AJ, BR and NB Moyle, St Clair, sold nine Banquet-blood steers, 351kg, for $1100 or 313c/kg.
CJ and KA Worthy, Korumburra, sold 16 Yancowinna-blood steers, 324kg, for $990 or 305c/kg and 20, 331kg, for $990 or 299c/kg.
A third pen of 19, 293kg, sold for $850 or 290c/kg.
J and S Kelly, Korumburra, sold 15 steers, 277kg, for $820 or 296c/kg.
J Ward, Inverloch, sold 11 Yancowinna and Weeran-blood steers, 332kg, for $960 or 289c/kg and 13 steers, 293kg, for $890 or 303c/kg.
R Wilkinson, Loch, sold 11 Angus steers, 287kg, for $780 or 271c/kg.
Illowa Partnership, Foster North, sold five steers, 546kg, for $1150 or 283c/kg.
T and A Donach, Alberton West, sold 15 steers, 525kg, for $1400 or 266c/kg.
D and R Burns, Stradbroke, sold 20 steers, 642kg, for $1780 or 277c/kg.
T and M Neesham, French Island, sold 18 steers, 487kg, for $1520 or 312c/kg.
High Voltage Consultancy, Flynns Creeks sold nine Leawood-blood steers, 507kg, for $1590 or 507c/kg.
Latrobe Park Angus sold 24 steers, 471kg, for $1450 or 301c/kg.
A and L Sage sold 13 steers, 488kg, for $1300 or 266c/kg.
G and V Lane sold 11 Leawood and McInnes-blood steers, 462kg, for $1230 or 266c/kg.
M Berry, Wolnthaggi, sold 20 Te Mania and Bowman-blood steers, 388kg, for $1160 or 298c/kg.
B and G Wallace, Kilmany, sold 20 Innesdale and Leawood-blood steers, 426kg, for $1420 or 333/kg.
RD and AD Reynolds, Heyfield, sold 14 Leawood-blood steers, 337kg, for $1040 or 308c/kg.
C and K Hole sold 23 Leawood and Pinora-blood steers, 299kg, for $1020 or 341c/kg and 18 steers, 257kg, for $700 or 272c/kg.
G and H Foat sold 26 steers, 242kg, for $790 or 326c/kg.
MIrali Partnership, Bombala, sold 17 Wirruna-blood steers, 321kg, for $910, or 283c/kg; 17, 300kg, for $780, or 260c/kg and 29, 276kg, for $660 or 239c/kg.
L and D Peters sold 15 Angus steers, 572kg, for $1360 or 237c/kg.
M J Hunter sold 12 steers, 586kg, for $1600 or 273c/kg.
G and Motton sold seven steers, 426kg, for $1400 or 328c/kg.
JM Covill, Hazelwood North, sold 16 Battersby-blood steers, 361kg, for $1140 or 315c/kg.
Rillwood, Leongatha, sold 12 Pinora and Innesdale-blood steers, 559kg, for $1710 or 305c/kg.
G Hoekstra sold 18 Battersby-blood steers, 344kg, for $1100 or 319c/kg.
Adele's Grove, Yanakie, sold 16 steers, 490kg, for $1560 or 318c/kg.
P and S Burns, Ryanston, sold 10 steers, 375kg, for $1240 or 330c/kg.
Kings Park, Pound Creek, sold 12 Angus steers, 292kg, for $930 or 318c/kg.
BJ Buckley, Buffalo, sold 16 Battersby-blood heifers, 409kg, for $1110 or 271c/kg and 20, 379kg, for $920 or 242c/kg.
Mt Angus Stud, Trafalgar, sold 22 Merlewood-blood heifers, 441kg, for $1300 or 294c/kg and 12 Banquet-blood heifers, 435kg, for $1150 or 264c/kg.
Wallace sold 15 Innesdale and Leawood-blood heifers, 367kg, for $950 or 258c/kg.
M and K Higgins, Briagolong, sold 10 heifers, 347kg, for $850 or 244c/kg.
Bulleondurra, Mirboo North, sold 12 heifers, 334kg, for $650 or 194c/kg..
Julander, Glen Alvie, sold five heifers, 330kg, for $760 or 230c/kg.
G and H Motton, Hallston, sold seven heifers, 387kg, for $900 or 232c/kg.
S and D Curtis, Wild Dog Valley, sold eight heifers, 380kg for $920 or 242c/kg.
Hobson and James sold 10 heifers, 335kg, for $810 or 241c/kg.
J and M Ainsworth sold 20 Innesdale-blood heifers, 350kg, for $860 or 245c/kg.
