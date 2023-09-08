Stock & Land
Leongatha's better bred stock hold firm, but plain types 'hard going'

By Andrew Miller
September 8 2023
"It is what it is," was the catch cry of many vendors at the Leongatha store sale, as prices continued at a substantial discount to 12 months ago.

