The surprise absence of regular commission buyers caused initial concern for Yea agents - but their place at the rail was ably taken up by representatives from Gippsland and the north-east.
Commission buyers Albury's Duncan Brown and Melbourne's Campbell Ross were notably absent at the monthly store sale, with agents saying it mirrored current market trends.
Agents yarded 1668 head of cattle, including 980 steers, 664 heifers and 11 cows and calves.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer, Warragul, Anthony Delaney said he felt the day "bucked the trend a little bit.
"Older and better type stock was selling a bit better, any Black Baldys or Herefords were discounted, but Angus steers met stronger demand," he said
"The stronger demand was from actual backgrounders and grass fatteners - there were no real feedlots present."
Gippsland and north-east Victorian purchases filled the gap, left by the commission buyers, he said.
"I found there was a terrific run of weaners, for this time of year but once you got onto the lighter end it was pretty tough.
"It took a very good calf to make $1100-1200/hd, but it didn't take much to make $900."
Many producers still had last year's cattle, because of the backlog in processing, and it wasn't a good day for selling heifers.
"But we seem to be seeing a little bit more competition, every sale we go to," Mr Delaney said.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said the sale brought fresh faces to the yard.
"It was a whole different buying gallery - there were a lot of people who don't usually go to Yea," Mr Quinlan said.
"All in all, I think it was a pretty strong result - considering the state of the markets, with the two main commission buyers not there and a big sale at Bairnsdale that attracted some people who would maybe normally come to Yea."
He said agents from Elders Korumburra and Nutrien Leongatha came up for the sale - "there were a lot of agents orders from far and wide, from (places like) Myrtleford and Lancaster.
"AWN Nelson, Tatura, bought a few cattle but no-one bought a massive percentage of the market."
He said heifers were in line with other markets.
'Well-bred, well-presented heifers with a little bit of weight made 250-300 cents a kilogram - once you got into the lighter ones, they were back to $500-700.
"That's all they are making everywhere else - it's what they are worth, at the current point, that's their value."
He said the commission buyers usually picked up the lighter heifers.
"It was cheaper than our market a month ago - it is in line, and very much the same, as where it would be anywhere else."
KP Ryan, Darraweit Guim, sold 34 Adamleuca-blood Angus steers, 255kg, for $850 or 333c/kg.
Millewa Farms, Kyneton, sold 12 Angus steers, 457kg, for $1510 or 330c/kg.
Campaspe Cattle Co, Barnedown, sold 13 Reiland and Adameluca-blood 13 Angus steers, 397kg, for $1300 or 327c/kg.
DK and HK Trading sold 15 Kelly and Reiland-blood Angus steers, 298kg, for $930 or 312c/kg.
Woodburn, Romsey, sold 15 Coolana-blood Angus steers, 257kg, for $870 or 338c/kg.
Inverugie Pastoral, sold 10 Angus steers, 478kg, for, $1300 or 271c/kg and 19 steers, 351kg, for $1120 or 319c/kg.
Glenlyon Pastoral sold 16 Connamara-blood steers, 373kg, for $1250 or 335c/kg and 23 steers, 333kg, for $1090 or 327c/kg.
Heffernan Livestock sold 28 Kelly-blood Black Baldy steers, 242kg, for $550 or 227c/kg and 20 steers, 355kg, for $1050 or 295c/kg.
Limestone Pastoral sold 12 Lawson-blood Angus steers, 345kg, for $970 or 281c/kg.
Glenfiddich sold 27 Kelly-blood Angus steers, 305kg, for $950 or 311c/kg.
Minto Glen Pastoral sold 43 Angus steers, 253kg, for $800 or 316c/kg
The Lily Pastoral, Yarck, sold 14 Angus heifers, 447kg, for $1210 or 270c/kg.
Avania Nominees sold 12 Charolais-cross heifers, by Hi Spa bulls, 219kg, for $450 or 205c/kg
Richard Stewart sold 12 Limousin steers, 240kg, for $690 or 287c/kg
Minto Glen sold 13 Angus heifers, 238kg, for $500 or 238c/kg.
Kakariki Pastoral sold 10 heifers, 254kg, for $620 or 236c/kg.
KP Ryan sold 22 heifers, 270kg, for $680 or 251c/kg.
H and B Clements sold 15 Charolais-cross heifers,282kg, for $700 or 248c/kg
R and K Elliott sold 11 Murray Grey heifers, 281kg, for $750 or 266c/kg.
Glenylon sold 24 heifers, 312kg, for $800 or 256c/kg
