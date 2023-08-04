Stock & Land
Home/News

Gippsland buyers again descend on Yea, as prices track other yards

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property, Warragul, auctioneer Anthony Delaney officiated at a small Yea yarding. Picture supplied
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property, Warragul, auctioneer Anthony Delaney officiated at a small Yea yarding. Picture supplied

Gippsland buyers were to the fore at a smaller yarding at the monthly Yea store sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.