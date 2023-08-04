Gippsland buyers were to the fore at a smaller yarding at the monthly Yea store sale.
Agents from Nutrien South Gippsland, Leongatha, were joined at the rail by Wellington Livestock, Sale and SEJ, Leongatha.
Agents sold 370 steers and 279 heifers in a total yarding of 741 head.
Prices per kilogram tracked in a tight band of between 300-400 cents a kilogram, for all steer types.
Conroy Brothers, Bobinawarrah, was the main feedlot purchaser, although Ascot Meat Products, Wodonga, also picked up several pens of cows and Comdain picked up heavier steers.
Local restockers, Elders Bendigo and Schubert Boer, Lavington, NSW, Ray White, Albury, NSW, AWN Nelson, Tatura and commission buyer Campbell Ross, Melbourne, rounded out the buying gallery.
Yea was one of several centres hit by a decline in numbers, due to seasonal conditions and an early turnoff of cattle.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property, Warragul, auctioneer Anthony Delaney said it was a mixed quality yarding, but typical of a late winter offering.
The sale reflected other recent markets, around Victoria.
"It was consistent on other results we have seen in the last month," Mr Delaney said.
"Probably 740 head was a pretty good effort, for August.
"There was no real feedlot competition, but it wasn't the yarding for them either - it was backgrounders and fatteners buying to put cattle back into the paddock."
It was good to see more local competition, as winter started to wind up, he said.
"I think as more cattle get processed, you will see more people coming into the market."
Weights dropped off quickly, after the first pens, he said.
"Price wise, it was pretty consistent - older steers sold for probably the early 300 cents a kilogram, weaner calves 350-400c/kg in some instances, but not consistently there,"
"Heifers sold for a bit over 300c/kg."
Cows and calves sold to a top of $1700.
A Brajkovic sold five Angus steers, 512kg, for $1630 or 318c/kg.
Muller Pastoral sold six Charolais-cross steers, 426kg, for $1390 or 326c/kg.
Yirraba Pastoral sold 11 Angus steers, 503kg, for $1730 or 343c/kg.
C and R Jackel sold 11 Angus steers, 383kg, for $1360 or 355c/kg.
Anstee Pastoral sold 18 Anvil and Barragunda-blood Angus steers, 355kg, for $1290 or 363c/kg.
Killingworth Station sold 21 Angus steers, 311kg, for $1150 or 369c/kg.
MT Edgar Pastoral sold 22 Riddellvue-blood Angus steers, 279kg, for $1010 or 362c/kg.
G Factree sold 15 Angus steers, 291kg, for $1060 or 364c/kg.
Darebin Creek Pastoral sold 10 Angus steers, 405kg, for $1340 or 330c/kg.
M and J Slade sold 10 Merridale-blood Angus steers, 299kg, for $1020 or 341c/kg.
Barrow Pastoral sold 20 Angus steers, 242kg, for $890 or 367c/kg.
Mark Walsh sold 20 Bellaspur-blood steers, 233kg, for $800 or 343c/kg.
A and S Brown sold 11 Angus steers, 250kg, for $850 or 340c/kg.
Barrow Pastoral sold 20 Angus steers, 242kg, for $890 or 367c/kg.
Molesworth Pastoral sold 15 Poll Hereford steers, Wirruna and Claredale-blood, 250kg, for $800 or 320c/kg.
Moroco West Station sold 14 Angus heifers, 354kg, for $1050 or 296c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 20 heifers, 334kg, for $1030 or 308c/kg.
Cadderco sold 10 High Spa-blood Angus heifers, 370kg, for $980 or 264c/kg.
S Cole sold nine Angus heifers, 315kg, for $930 or 295c/kg.
Red Dirt Excavations sold 12 Banquet-blood Angus heifers, 255kg, for $690 or 270c/kg.
Molesworth Pastoral sold 23 Hereford heifers, 264kg, for $730 or 276c/kg.
Mark Walsh sold 17 Angus heifers, 236kg, for $640 or 271c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
