Northern Victorian competition is dissipating, but southern buyers came to bid at Euroa's steer-dominated monthly store cattle sale on Wednesday.
Rodwells livestock agent Ryan Carpenter, Euroa, said the special store cattle sale remained on par with other store sales, and was firm on last month.
"The sale went pretty good," he said.
"You come off into your lighter-end calves and for what they were, they were genuinely pretty dear for the quality they held.
"Lighter heifers might've been a bit cheaper than last month."
Mr Carpenter said the heavier end of the sale seemed firm, with a strong line of black calves that sold to good competition from NSW, southern and northern Victoria.
"There's not as much support from northern feedlotters here today, there's local influence, and we've had more people coming from the south which is good," he said.
"We had someone come from Camperdown down south and they soaked up a lot.
"It's good to see the south is playing and last year the north was playing, so it's interesting."
Elders livestock agent Joe Allen, Euroa, said steers under 400kg sold firm-to-softer compared to previous sales.
"The sale was a bit dearer, we had a run of Angus steers mainly between 300-400kg, and it was considerably dearer," he said.
"The bulk of the yarding was made up of steers, we had nearly 900 steers here today out of 1300 cattle, and the quality was good.
"All in all it was good, it was about where we expected it to be, days are getting longer and we have more sun and a bit of growth."
Mr Allen said he heard sales on the northern border were comparable to Euroa's sale, and the yarding was stronger than usual for the time of year.
He said he believed graziers in the Euroa district would be well set up headed into spring.
Spring Fields sold 11 steers, 14 months, 469kg, for $1570 a head or 334 cents a kilogram, and 14 steers, 14 months, 350kg, for $1330 or 380c/kg.
Dovercliff Pty Ltd sold 11 steers, 525kg, for $1500 or 285c/kg, and 13 steers, 451kg, for $1490 or 330c/kg.
J & D Gall sold four steers, 486kg, for $1600 or 329c/kg, and 12 weaner steers, 362kg, for $1580 or 436c/kg.
Pokeen sold four weaner steers, 450kg, for $1360 or 302c/kg.
Glenlyon Pastoral sold 15 steers, 431kg, for $1550 or 359c/kg.
Nanjon sold nine weaner steers, 435kg, for $1500 or 344c/kg, and six weaner steers, 376kg, for $1200 or 319c/kg.
DW Howie & Son sold eight steers, 436kg, for $1500 or 344c/kg.
A & A Simpson sold seven steers, 389kg, for $1340 or 344c/kg.
Joshma Park sold one steer, 480kg, for $1450 or 302c/kg.
P Arandt sold nine steers, 352kg, for $1320 or 375c/kg.
The Range sold 14 weaner steers, 358kg, for $1230 or 343c/kg, and 18 weaners, 300kg, for $750 or 250c/kg.
D & D Sexton, Villa, sold 20 steers, 10-12 months, 349kg, for $1200 or 343c/kg, 21 steers, 301kg, for $1120 or 372c/kg, 21 steers, 290kg, for $1100 or 379c/kg, and 20 steers, 293kg, for $1060 or 361c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 20 steers, 10-12 months, 286kg, for $1070 or 374c/kg, 20 steers, 302kg, for $1110 or 367c/kg, 20 steers, 293kg, for $1070 or 365c/kg, and nine Charolais steers, 309kg, for $910 or 294c/kg.
Jumbuck Park sold six weaner steers, 357kg, for $1260 or 353c/kg.
Inverness sold 24 steers, 334kg, for $1200 or 359c/kg, and 20 heifers, 313kg, for $940 or 300c/kg, and five heifers, 273kg, for $650 or 238c/kg.
Brookville sold 13 steers, 309kg, for $1170 or 379c/kg, and four steers, 313kg, for $820 or 262c/kg.
Glenlossit sold seven weaner steers, 327kg, for $1160 or 355c/kg, and eight weaner steers, 320kg, for $940 or 294c/kg.
BJ & JA Ryan sold 23 steers, 10-11 months, 292kg, for $1210 or 414c/kg, six steers, 243kg, for $860 or 354c/kg, and 23 heifers, 280kg, for $890 or 318c/kg.
Monglow Pty Ltd sold six steers, 8-9 months, 326kg, for $1100 or 337c/kg.
Minto Pastoral sold 25 steers, 310kg, for $1140 or 368c/kg, 20 steers, 287kg, for $1070 or 377c/kg, 20 steers, 288kg, for $1060 or 368c/kg, 33 steers, 263kg, for $890 or 338c/kg, and 12 steers, 324kg, for $1100 or 339c/kg.
12 Bulls sold 16 steers, 256kg, for $990 or 387c/kg, and 18 steers, 221kg, for $840 or 380c/kg.
Ambrho Pty Ltd sold 11 steers, 313kg, for $770 or 246c/kg, and five steers, 233kg, for $450 or 193c/kg.
Avania Nominees Pty Ltd sold 12 steers, 253kg, for $720 or 285c/kg.
Willow Flats sold two steers, 255kg, for $780 or 306c/kg, and eight steers, 270kg, for $840 or 311c/kg.
T & D Stead sold 10 steers, 204kg, for $790 or 387c/kg.
Burrandool sold three steers, 10 months, 310kg, for $930 or 300c/kg.
G & A Bennett sold 11 steers, 10-12 months, 264kg, for $750 or 284c/kg, and 14 bull calves for $430.
Upson Downs sold 12 steers, 153kg, for $480 or 314c/kg.
Brydon & Auty sold six weaner bulls, 287kg, for $670 or 233c/kg, four weaner steers, 244kg, for $560 or 229c/kg, two weaner bulls, 255kg, for $610 or 239c/kg, nine weaner heifers, 238kg, for $540 or 227c/kg, and two weaner heifers, 278kg, for $490 or 176c/kg.
Dore Holdings sold 17 heifers, 413kg, for $1200 or 291c/kg, and 10 heifers, 400kg, for $1240 or 310c/kg.
MJ & JA Pratt sold nine heifers, 312kg, for $730 or 234c/kg, and seven steers, 180kg, for $630 or 350c/kg.
Glenvale sold six cows and calves for $1600.
Villagrove Pastoral sold four cows with calves at foot for $1200, and three cows and calves for $1075.
Blythe Airie sold 15 heifers, 475kg, for $1400 or 295c/kg.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
