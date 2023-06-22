Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) has advised suppliers of a revised opening weighted average milk price of $9.15 - $9.30 a kilogram milk solids for exclusive supply in the coming season.
That's an increase of 17 cents per kilogram of butterfat and 34c/kg of protein.
It follows increases by several processors, including Fonterra, Bulla and Bega.
READ MORE:
Saputo opened at $8.90-$9.05/kg MS.
The company's revised milk price for exclusive supply is available to suppliers in the northern region, south-west Victoria and South Australia, Gippsland and Tasmania (including King Island).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.