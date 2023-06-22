Stock & Land
Canadian dairy giant Saputo latest milk processor to step up

Updated June 22 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:20pm
Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) is the latest processor to step up its farmgate milk price - as companies jockey for supply by the end of the month. Picture supplied
Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) has advised suppliers of a revised opening weighted average milk price of $9.15 - $9.30 a kilogram milk solids for exclusive supply in the coming season.

